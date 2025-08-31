Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis Reflects on 'Surreal' First Game with Sooners
NORMAN — Saturday was personal for Oklahoma’s Keontez Lewis.
Lewis, a transfer wide receiver from Southern Illinois, played against Illinois State with the Salukis in 2024. That game didn’t go well for Lewis and the Salukis, as they lost 45-10 to the Redbirds.
This time, Lewis got redemption.
The wideout led OU in receiving with 119 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches as the Sooners beat Illinois State 35-3.
“We got the dub this year,” Lewis said. “Last year they put a beating on us. Got a little get back.”
Lewis is one of five transfer wide receivers that came to Oklahoma after the 2024 season, along with Isaiah Sategna, Jer’Michael Carter, Javonnie Gibson and Josiah Martin. He began his career at UCLA before transferring to Wisconsin, where he played for two years and caught three touchdowns. Prior to last season, he landed at Southern Illinois, where he played just one season.
Both of Lewis’ touchdowns against the Redbirds on Saturday came in the fourth quarter. On his first, Lewis caught a pass from quarterback John Mateer in the middle of the field and ran it in for a 28-yard score. In the Sooners’ final full drive, Lewis caught a 20-yard pass in the corner of the end zone for the game’s final points.
Saturday was Lewis’ first time since 2023 — his final season with the Badgers — that he played in front of a home crowd at a massive venue.
The 83,218 fans at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium cheering on Lewis throughout the game brought back memories for the transfer wideout.
“It felt amazing, being out there with the boys and celebrating,” Lewis said. “Watching the crowd go crazy, it was kind of surreal. Took me back to my Wisconsin days.”
OU coach Brent Venables was particularly impressed with Lewis’ ability to make catches when draped in blanket coverages.
“He made some fantastic plays with really tight coverage,” Venables said. “He’s got a consistency to him. He loves to compete, he loves to practice, he shows up every day with a grateful attitude. So it’s not real remarkable to see that kind of result.”
Lewis helped the Sooners show something on Saturday that they never did in 2024: big-play potential.
Mateer broke the single-game record for passing yards in a debut with 392. Tight end Jaren Kanak, a converted linebacker, caught five passes for 90 yards and was OU’s second-leading receiver.
As Oklahoma prepares to host No. 14 Michigan in Week 2, Lewis will continue to be a focal point for the Sooners’ surging offense.
“I don’t think anybody in this building is surprised that Keontez went out there and had a good showing because he’s one of those kids who does it right,” offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “He’s where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there, and he seizes the opportunity whenever it comes his way. His mindset’s been really special. Start our process over this week, and excited to watch him go to work again.”