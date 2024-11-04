How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri
Oklahoma’s final non-conference game allowed the Sooners to build some momentum before their final three Southeastern Conference matchups.
OU dispatched of Maine 59-14 on Saturday, dodging the rain and any severe injuries, which is the best any team can ask for when stepping out to play FCS competition.
Running back Jovantae Barnes picked up where he left off in Oxford, rushing for 203 yards and three scores on 18 carries.
Barnes will be a big part of Oklahoma’s game plan this week, as OU renews hostilities with old Big 8 foe Missouri at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.
Against Maine, Barnes became OU’s first rusher this year to cross the 100-yard mark, and receiver J.J. Hester became the Sooners’ first pass catcher to go over 100 yards through the air in 2024.
Hester successfully ran a scramble drill with quarterback Jackson Arnold to produce a 90-yard touchdown catch against Maine, and his big day came at the right time.
This weekend’s trip to Columbia will serve as a reunion for Hester as he started his college career at Missouri before transferring home to Oklahoma.
Another big day could help Arnold have another strong showing in his second road start.
After getting into a groove against Ole Miss, Arnold completed 15-of-21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns against Maine while also rushing for 45 yards and another score on nine carries.
Defensively, OU rebounded from a tough first drive for another strong showing.
Oklahoma held the Black Bears to 251 yards, and the Sooners ended their turnover drought defensively.
Hester forced the only takeaway against Ole Miss, meaning the defense itself hadn’t handed the ball back to the offense since intercepting Quinn Ewers at the Cotton Bowl.
Safety Robert Spears-Jennings changed that with a forced fumble in the third quarter, and true freshman Reggie Powers had an interception in the fourth quarter until it was called back for a penally elsewhere on the play.
Hester won’t be the only face who has friends in both locker rooms on Saturday.
Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease started his career at Oklahoma, as did offensive lineman Cayden Green.
Wease is in his second season with the Tigers, and Green is pushing through his first year in Columbia after his controversial transfer this past offseason.
Missouri is hoping to get back quarterback Brady Cook for the contest against the Sooners, otherwise the Tigers will be forced to again turn to Drew Pyne to try and help move the ball.
Despite sitting idle on a bye last week, the Tigers dropped out of the AP Top 25. Their last outing was a 34-0 loss to No. 11 Alabama.
A win for OU would be its sixth of the season, getting the Sooners bowl eligible after a disastrous start to life in the SEC.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri:
- Location: Faurot Field in Columbia, MO
- Date: Nov. 9
- Time: 6:45 p.m.
- Channel: SEC Network
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: A high of 62 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain