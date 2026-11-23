Oklahoma’s November surge continued against Texas A&M.

The Sooners scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Aggies and notch a 28-7 victory.

OU improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play and gave its seniors a home finale to remember.

Now Oklahoma will shift its focus from an old Big 12 foe to its former Big 8 brethren in Missouri.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Missouri Tigers

Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Channel: SEC Network

TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees

Last Time Out

Oklahoma’s defense enjoyed the matchup with new Texas A&M starting quarterback Brady Hart.

The Aggies were able to connect on two deep shots on their only scoring drive, but OU held the visitors to 185 yards of total offense.

Quarterback John Mateer ended his streak of four games without a turnover, but the Oklahoma offense was able to overcome the miscues.

Mateer’s pass to Hayden Hansen in the second quarter was deflected in the end zone, and off the tip, Texas A&M was able to intercept the pass. On the next drive, Mateer fumbled.

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He was able to rally, however. OU ran a successful two-minute drill to score before halftime, and the Sooners put the game away late.

Mateer finished 23-of-34 passing with three touchdowns and the interception, and he also ran the ball 14 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.

While the Sooners battled the Aggies, Missouri bounced back with a home victory over Kentucky.

Neashaun Montgomery’s 41-yard touchdown catch put the Tigers up 21-3 to start the third. Later in the quarter, Missouri extended the lead to 28-6. Kentucky was driving down 28-14 to try and make it a game late, but the Tigers forced turnovers on back-to-back drives to seal the win.

Who to Know for Missouri

Quarterback Austin Simmons has impressed for the Tigers in 2026. He’s completing 63.3% of his passes, throwing for 2,693 yards and 25 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

His favorite target is Cayden Lee, who leads the Tigers with 940 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 71 catches. Running back Jamal Roberts has carried the ball 251 times for 1,200 yards and nine scores.

Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez leads the team with 111 total tackles and he has 3.5 sacks. Edge rusher Daeden Hopkins has nine sacks and defensive tackle Donta Simpson has seven sacks.

2025 Rewind

Missouri led 3-0 after the first quarter a year ago, but Isaiah Sategna’s 87-yard catch-and-run midway through the second quarter got OU moving in the right direction. Missouri cut the lead to 14-6 at halftime, but Oklahoma’s defense smothered the Tigers in the second half to seal a 17-6 win.

Series History

The Sooners lead the series 68-25-5 after the teams have split their contests in SEC play.

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