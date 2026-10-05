How to Watch Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas

For many, it’s the best week of the year.

For Oklahoma, the Red River Rivalry represents a chance to snap the season back on track on the biggest of stages.

The Sooners (2-2, 0-1 SEC) look to snap a two-game losing streak to No. 1 Texas (4-0, 1-0) in the Cotton Bowl.

The week off came as OU needed a reset following the blowout loss to Georgia.

Quarterback John Mateer must get back on track if the Sooners hope to pull a big upset on Saturday.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Location: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas Date: Oct. 10

Oct. 10 Time: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Channel: ABC

ABC TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees

Last Time Out

The Sooners were easily dispatched in Athens before the bye week.

Mateer turned the ball over on back-to-back-to-back possessions right before halftime — mistakes that were turned into 14 points for No. 2 Georgia.

Texas’ final outing before its open date was a successful road trip to Knoxville.

The Longhorns beat Tennessee 20-17 behind 5.5 sacks from edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Raleek Brown scored the decisive touchdown with 5:41 left to put the Longhorns on top 20-10, but the Volunteers marched down the field to pull within three with 1:22 left.

Tennessee then recovered an onside kick that the SEC later said should not have been allowed to happen, but on the day, the Longhorns were able to repel the Volunteers to seal the victory.

Who to Know for the Longhorns

Simmons leads the way for the Texas defense with 7.5 sacks, but Steve Sarkisian’s defense is stacked across the board.

The Longhorns bring plenty of talent on offense, too.

Quarterback Arch Manning has a talented group of skill position players. Texas landed Cam Coleman out of the transfer portal, and he’s caught 12 passes for 208 yards and four scores. Ryan Wingo is the leading receiver, however, with 19 receptions for 239 yards and two more scores.

The Texas backfield is populated with some characters from OU’s past.

Former Sooner Hollywood Smothers has 41 carries for 198 yards and two scores, followed closely behind by Raleek Brown’s 48 carries for 196 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

2025 Rewind

The Sooners fell 23-6 to the Longhorns a year ago.

Mateer struggled two weeks after his hand surgery, throwing three interceptions, while Manning completed 21-of-27 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown with four rushes for 34 yards, and Quintrevion Wisner rushed for 94 yards on 22 carries.

Series History

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 65-51-5 and Sarkisian is 3-1 against Brent Venables in the Cotton Bowl.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.