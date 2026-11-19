NORMAN — Oklahoma has one last hurdle to get over as a result of last week’s schedule changes — playing Texas A&M on a short week.

The travel issues that prevented Ole Miss from making it to play the Sooners until Sunday have Brent Venables’ group suddenly working on an NFL-style schedule.

The SEC did shift Oklahoma’s contest back from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., however, which will offer a small bit of relief.

“We’re thankful they were able to give us a few more hours,” Venables said on Tuesday. “They stole 24 hours from us and gave us a few hours back. I’m kind of snickering at it, but that’s a tremendous disadvantage, especially when you’re allotted no time to plan for it. It is what it is.”

When the decision was made, Venables said he was able to turn OU’s support staff loose on diving into Texas A&M on Saturday while the rest of the staff remade the schedule to account for the shifting game plan.

“I appreciate our players and staff for their ability to transition quickly,” Venables said. “… Every single week is always a race against the clock from a preparation standpoint, getting everybody to have great understanding of this week's game plan, what the problem areas are, what things that we feel like are gonna be really good for us, cracking the code. It's a fun part of coaching when you're in a race against that clock.”

For the players, they haven’t really had time to process the schedule for the week.

“It’s honestly felt longer,” linebacker Owen Heinecke said. “Not having a true off day, we just got right back into it. But you know, it is what it is. The circumstances are out of our control. All we can do is get back to work.”

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Heinecke said the coaching staff made a small shift to Monday’s practice schedule, a change everyone hopes will help offset the day lost.

“We shortened up Monday’s practice,” he said. “I think if anything, it just puts more of an emphasis on making sure that you’re fueling right, hydrating right and just getting your body right. Especially for older guys like me and Kip (Lewis). Some of those younger guys bounce back a little bit quicker. But nothing changes technically, unfortunately.

“Do we wish we had that off day? Yeah. But we don’t. So we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure we’re ready for Saturday. And we will be.”

The Sooners had a rest advantage earlier this season.

Oklahoma’s season opener got moved to Friday night, which gave OU one extra day of preparation ahead of the Michigan game.

The Sooners lost that contest in Ann Arbor, proving it’s not an impossible task to notch a victory in college football with short rest.

“I really wouldn't say much of a difficulty,” Lewis said. “You just kind of have to double the work as you would on a regular week. And so we've been doing an amazing job. Our coaches have been helping us very very much, putting us in a good position to get it ready.”

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