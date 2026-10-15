How ‘Tremendously Tough’ Oklahoma DB Courtland Guillory Answered the Call vs. Texas

NORMAN — To play defensive back in the SEC, one must have a short memory.

And Courtland Guillory has flashed his next-play mentality throughout his first season and a half of college football.

Guillory, a sophomore cornerback from Houston, intercepted Texas quarterback Arch Manning with 19 seconds remaining in the Sooners’ 27-24 win over the top-ranked Longhorns on Saturday.

The young defensive back didn’t play a perfect game. But he shined when the lights were the brightest.

“His mental toughness is as good as I’ve been around,” OU coach Brent Venables said.

In the final two minutes of the back-and-forth rivalry game, Guillory was flagged for pass interference. It marked his sixth penalty in only five games.

Considering penalties have become regular for the star defensive back, it would have been easy for him to mentally check out.

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory prepares for a snap against Texas' Cam Coleman. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The opposite of that happened.

After safety Omarion Robinson and defensive end Danny Okoye burst through Texas’ offensive line and applied pressure, Manning threw a 50-50 ball between Guillory and Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman. Guillory was right there to snatch the ball out of the air and set the Sooners’ offense up for its eventual game-winning drive.

“He wasn't in a panicky, losing your mind (manner) after the penalty,” Venables said. “But he did all the things fundamentally right in one of the biggest moments in the game at a really high level to help impact us winning the game.”

Guillory’s short memory is nothing new.

He was a standout in 2025 and earned SEC All-Freshman team honors, but he also had his share of “freshman moments.” Notably, he struggled to contain Coleman — who previously played for Auburn — in last year’s game against the Tigers, as Coleman caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown against Guillory. Still, his coverage tightened as the game went on, and he helped the Sooners win that game 24-17.

While Guillory is only in his second year, Venables believes that the young cornerback’s mindset is one that others in the secondary should try to mimic.

“(He’s) tremendously tough,” Venables said. “We were just talking in our team meeting — not everything is going to go your way. How you respond, your ability to focus and re-focus for four quarters is incredibly important.”

With Coleman and Ryan Wingo, Texas’ wide receiver corps is as strong as anyone else’s in the country. But Guillory and his teammates in the secondary will have to battle several other star wideouts later in the year, including Kentucky’s Kenny Darby, Mississippi State’s Anthony Evans III and Ole Miss’ Deuce Alexander.

Guillory’s performance and resolve against the Longhorns, though, make Venables confident that he will continue to answer the call.

“(It) says everything about him and who he is, from an ability and confidence standpoint,” Venables said.

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