Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts for the Sooners' Stunning Upset of Texas

DALLAS — Not all was perfect in Oklahoma's 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

But there was enough right — especially defensively — for the Sooners to pull off the upset.

The grades on Pro Football Focus reflect that,

Offense

The offense still wasn't great in the win over Texas.

No player graded out higher than right tackle E'Marion Harris' 68.3.

But at least it wasn't as bad as it has been at times over the last three games.

The grades showed improvement from the offensive line, as Harris, Noah Best and Jake Maikkula were all among the top four Sooners.

Quarterback John Mateer was the Sooners' lowest-graded offensive player at 47.8 while running back Lloyd Avant was the top OU skill-position player at 65.6.

Here are the PFF snap counts and grades on offense:

OT E'Marion Harris , 65 snaps (68.3 overall grade)

, 65 snaps (68.3 overall grade) OG Noah Best , 65 (65.9)

, 65 (65.9) RB Lloyd Avant , 38 (65.6)

, 38 (65.6) C Jake Maikkula , 65 (64.1)

, 65 (64.1) RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. , 17 (63.8)

, 17 (63.8) TE Hayden Hansen , 36 (62.1)

, 36 (62.1) WR Ivan Carreon , 1 (60.0)

, 1 (60.0) TE John Locke Jr. , 1 (60.0)

, 1 (60.0) WR Isaiah Sategna , 63 (59.9)

, 63 (59.9) OG Peyton Joseph , 6 (58.7)

, 6 (58.7) WR Jacob Jordan , 1 (58.5)

, 1 (58.5) WR Elijah Thomas , 38 (58.1)

, 38 (58.1) RB Tory Blaylock , 11 (57.5)

, 11 (57.5) WR Manny Choice , 17 (57.0)

, 17 (57.0) OT Ryan Fodje , 65 (55.8)

, 65 (55.8) WR Mackenzie Alleyne , 26 (53.3)

, 26 (53.3) OG Heath Ozaeta , 59 (53.0)

, 59 (53.0) WR Parker Livingstone , 29 (51.8)

, 29 (51.8) TE Rocky Beers , 47 (49.7)

, 47 (49.7) QB John Mateer, 65 (47.8)

Defense

The grades were certainly better on the defensive side.

Cornerbacks Courtland Guillory and Trystan Haynes each played all 66 defensive plays for the Sooners and Guillory was the top-graded player on the group with a 79.6, buoyed by his late interception.

The Sooners missed just 11 tackles, with only one from their linebackers.

Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis were the Sooners' second- and third-best rated defenders while Danny Okoye scored the highest among defensive linemen at 69.7.

Here are the PFF snap counts and grades on defense:

CB Courtland Guillory , 66 (79.6)

, 66 (79.6) LB Owen Heinecke , 54 (77.2)

, 54 (77.2) LB Kip Lewis , 64 (71.8)

, 64 (71.8) DE Danny Okoye , 15 (66.1)

, 15 (66.1) Cheetah Reggie Powers III , 65 (67.2)

, 65 (67.2) DE Jake Kreul , 15 (66.1)

, 15 (66.1) S Peyton Bowen , 61 (63.4)

, 61 (63.4) DB Niko Jandreau , 4 (62.2)

, 4 (62.2) DT Bishop Thomas , 43 (61.9)

, 43 (61.9) DB Markel Ford , 4 (61.2)

, 4 (61.2) DE Wyatt Gilmore , 3 (59.8)

, 3 (59.8) DE Taylor Wein , 52 (59.7)

, 52 (59.7) LB Cole Sullivan , 13 (59.5)

, 13 (59.5) DT Trent Wilson , 21 (58.8)

, 21 (58.8) S Omarion Robinson , 33 (57.7)

, 33 (57.7) S Michael Boganowski , 31 (52.7)

, 31 (52.7) DT Jayden Jackson , 42 (51.6)

, 42 (51.6) DE Kenny Ozowalu , 5 (51.3)

, 5 (51.3) CB Trystan Haynes , 66 (51.1)

, 66 (51.1) DE Adepoju Adebawore , 40 (47.9)

, 40 (47.9) LB James Nesta, 2 (42.8)

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