How Undersized Freshman Eli Bowen Has Become a Cornerstone for Oklahoma's Defense
It was back on August 5 when Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold was already being asked about “Peyton Bowen’s little brother.”
Bowen, a sophomore safety, played in every game for the Sooners as a freshman and started two. Now, his younger brother, Eli Bowen, has become a major contributor on OU’s defense at cornerback in his first college season. Arnold not only goes up against them regularly during practice, but also played with both of the Bowen brothers at Denton Guyer High School (TX).
“I love Eli,” Arnold said during fall camp. “He’s just a technical ballplayer. Coach (Brent Venables) talks about effort with technique, and he’s got it all. He’s got all the technique he needs. …
“Just a technical ballplayer. He’s gonna be in the right spot at the right time. He’s able to make all the plays that he needs to.”
The expectations weren’t quite as tall for Eli as his brother, though. Eli has been considered undersized, listed at 5-foot-9. Peyton is three inches taller at 6-foot. That could have been the difference in Peyton getting 5 stars from every major recruiting service besides 247Sports, which gave him 4 stars. Eli, meanwhile, was a 4-star product according to ESPN and Rivals, while 247Sports and On3 scouted him as a 3-star recruit.
Those undersized expectations only continued once Eli got on the field for an SEC program. Venables shared a story after the Tennessee game about a 6-foot-5 receiver realizing his matchup and shouting, ”Hey, look! I got the little fella!” Eli never wavered, though.
“I think my respect isn’t as high as all the other people, so I’m definitely gonna get talked to, I’m definitely gonna get that extra shove after the whistle and stuff,” Eli said. “... I feel like I’ve always been like that since I’m a smaller corner. They’re always gonna try and pick on me and what not. They think I’m overhyped or something. I’ve always been prepared to deal with that in everything I do.”
Eli has proven, though, if anything, he might have been underhyped. He made his first career start Week 7 against Texas, making the Bowens the first pair of brothers to start together in a game for OU since 1987. Eli was also the first freshman Sooner defensive back to make his first start in the Red River Rivalry since Aaron Colvin in 2010. Eli led the Sooners with eight tackles in the loss.
Almost like it’s part of his DNA, it didn’t take long for Eli to adjust to this level of football. The freshman has become a cornerstone of OU’s defense since. In seven games played, Eli has tallied 18 tackles, two TFLs and three quarterback hurries. But despite proving to be a ballhawk while pulling in 16 interceptions during his three prep seasons, Eli is still on the hunt for his first pick in college.
Eli’s stats don’t tell the whole story of how useful he has been for OU this season, though. His Pro Football Focus season grade of 82 is the 35th-best among all qualified cornerbacks in the FBS and tops OU’s defense.
“It’s great,” Eli said Tuesday night after practice. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I got. I’m blessed. But it’s great for me because I can contribute to the seniors and other people on the team and just help them win, help them do good. …
“I feel like my confidence definitely has been getting higher and higher just because the experience level that comes with playing a lot.”