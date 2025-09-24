Why WR Deion Burks Believes Oklahoma's Rushing Attack is About to Get a Big Boost
NORMAN — The Sooners made a big splash in the transfer portal when they signed Jaydn Ott in April, but he has yet to become a star for OU.
Through the first four games of the 2025 season, Ott — a senior running back transfer from Cal — has rushed only nine times for 17 yards, and he hasn’t caught a pass. He also began the season as OU’s starting kick returner but lost that role after returning only one kickoff for one yard.
With quarterback John Mateer now out for multiple weeks with a hand injury, the Sooners will be forced to be creative to achieve similar offensive production in his absence.
OU wide receiver Deion Burks believes that Ott is on the brink of a breakout. And if so, the Sooners would have a new way to hurt opposing defenses.
“Ott’s gonna come back and show you a lot of work,” Burks said after Oklahoma’s win over Auburn on Saturday.
Ott came to OU as one of the biggest offensive stars from the transfer portal.
The running back played three seasons at Cal, starting 32 games for the Golden Bears. His best season came in 2023, when Ott finished the year with 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns on 246 carries.
Ott’s final year at Cal, 2024, was limited due to nagging knee and ankle injuries that significantly diminished his numbers. After that season, he opted to enter the transfer portal and eventually commit to OU.
Ott suffered a shoulder injury during fall camp and, evidently, that has chipped into his role in OU’s offense. He also arrived three months after transfers like Mateer, wide receivers Isaiah Sategna and Keontez Lewis and others.
He played sparingly in each of the Sooners’ first three contests but did not record a snap against Auburn.
According to Burks, Ott has stayed present through his injury battle and lack of playing time.
“He’s in a great head space,” Burks said. “He brings everybody up, and in his room, he's always cheering for everybody else. I know when his time comes and he gets the ball, it's going to be a great thing to see.”
The impact of Mateer’s injury can’t be overstated.
The transfer quarterback compiled 1,215 passing yards, 190 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns while leading the Sooners to a 4-0 start and helping them climb to No. 7 in the AP Top 25.
Michael Hawkins Jr., who started four games in 2024 and has appeared in only one contest in 2025, will start for the Kent State game on Oct. 4 and will likely be OU’s quarterback until Mateer is healthy enough to play.
Oklahoma will need to lean on its running backs with Mateer sidelined — but the run game hasn’t been a sure thing.
The Sooners are averaging 125.3 rushing yards per game, which puts them 12th in the SEC out of 16 teams. Mateer is OU’s leading rusher with 190 yards in four games, while freshman running back Tory Blaylock is just behind him at 179.
Even with Ott’s minimal production in Norman thus far and the Sooners’ overall inconsistency on the ground, Mateer has confidence that the transfer running back can be a star at OU.
Ahead of the Auburn game — and his hand injury — Mateer affirmed that Ott’s role will likely increase as the season progresses.
“He only got here in the summer,” Mateer said. “Not that he’s done a bad job, but it just takes time. So, we’ve all been there for him, but he’s going to be just fine.”