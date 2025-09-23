All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Adds Fourth Verbal Commitment to 2027 Recruiting Class

Patty Gasso's 2027 recruiting class is beginning to take shape thanks to an eventful September.

Ryan Chapman

Queen Creek High softball player Emma Reynolds warms up during practice.
Queen Creek High softball player Emma Reynolds warms up during practice. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma’s scorching run on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday. 

Infielder Emma Reynolds announced her verbal commitment to the Sooners, marking the fourth addition to Patty Gasso’s 2027 recruiting class this month. 

"I want to thank my Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ for this amazing opportunity," Reynolds said in a post on X. "I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates. Blessed to be a Sooner!"

Reynolds, a middle infielder from Queen Creek, AZ, is rated a 4-star recruit by Softball America. 

She’s the No. 62-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class, per Softball America, and she’s ranked as the 16th-best middle infielder. 

Reynolds plays travel ball for Rising Fastpitch, a program the Sooners are not strangers with. 

Payton Westra, an outfielder in the 2026 Recruiting Class who also plays for Rising Fastpitch, is committed to Oklahoma as well. 

Reynolds joins the nation’s No. 2-ranked player in Wagoner, OK, product Goose Hutchens, the No. 3-ranked player Finlee Williams and the No. 11-ranked player, Riley Hilliard

Read More Oklahoma Softball Recruiting

Hutchens is also rated as the best catcher in the country, and Hilliard is the No. 2-ranked catcher. 

Williams is the nation’s top-rated outfielder. 

After Williams announced her commitment, the Sooners vaulted to the No. 1 class in Softball America's 2027 Team Recruiting Rankings. Adding Reynolds to the fold will only bolster Oklahoma's recruiting haul in the 2027 class.

The Sooners also hosted 2027 pitcher Vivian Knott on Sept. 6, as pitching coach Jennifer Rocha works to keep her bullpen stocked with elite arms.

Knott is the No. 7-overall player in the 2027 class per Softball America, and she’s the No. 4 pitcher. 

Oklahoma also hosted the top-ranked player in the nation, Aspen Boulware, on Sept. 20.

Read More Oklahoma Softball

While Gasso builds another strong class in 2027, the 2026 Sooners will begin their build toward the season with their fall slate. 

OU will participate in five Battle Series scrimmages on Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Oct. 23., Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 at Love’s Field. 

Oklahoma will also host Oklahoma Christian on Oct. 15, and the Sooners will travel south to take on East Texas A&M on Oct. 7. 

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball