Oklahoma's 2026 SEC Opponents Officially Revealed
Oklahoma’s opponents for the 2026 schedule have officially been unveiled.
The Southeastern Conference is shifting to a nine-game conference schedule next season, which prompted a shift in the league’s scheduling model.
Each team will play three annual opponents and rotate through six more teams each season.
On3’s Chris Low reported on Monday that the Sooners’ three annual opponents will be Texas, Missouri and Ole Miss.
In addition to those three teams, Oklahoma will also play Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida and Mississippi State in 2026.
The Sooners will host Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina and Texas A&M in 2026, and hit the road to play Missouri, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State next year.
That schedule will be inverted in 2028.
In 2027, the Sooners will play Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU and Vanderbilt in addition to Texas, Missouri and Ole Miss.
OU will host Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee in 2027 and the Sooners will travel to Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU and Vanderbilt.
That season’s schedule will invert in 2029.
Oklahoma will continue to battle Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The SEC requires each team to play an additional contest against a Power 4 team each season, in addition to the nine-game conference schedule.
In 2026, the Sooners will head to the Big House to take on Michigan on Sept. 12. OU will also host UTEP and New Mexico in non-conference contests.
In 2027, Oklahoma will hit the road to play SMU as well as hosting Utah State and San Diego State in Norman.
OU will be on the road again for its additional Power 4 game in 2028. The Sooners will travel south to battle Houston while also hosting Temple and Colorado State in non-conference games.
Oklahoma will renew its rivalry with Nebraska in Norman in 2029, as well as traveling west to take on San Diego State. OU still needs to add one non-conference game in 2029.
The SEC may re-evaluate each school's annual opponents at the end of this current scheduling cycle. Any of those changes would take effect in the 2030 football season.