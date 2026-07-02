How Would a Commitment From 4-star DE Uhila Wolfgramm Impact Oklahoma?

The Sooners are on the verge of completing the “Utah hat trick.”

Class of 2027 edge rusher Uhila Wolfgramm, a native of Spanish Fork, UT, will announce his commitment at noon on Thursday. Per Greg Biggins of Rivals, Wolfgramm has narrowed his list of schools to Oklahoma and BYU.

Commitment drop, July 2nd 11AM MST! Thank you to the man above for the talents he blessed me with, AG2G! Thank you, to all the coaches who recruited me and to my family who supported me. Ofa Atu! Going offline til then! @GregBiggins @BlairAngulo @adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/3cyfZdy4Ku — Uhila Matekitonga Finefeuiaki Wolfgramm (@UhilaMFW4) July 1, 2026

Spanish Fork (Utah) Maple Mountain edge Uhila Wolfgramm has cut his list to two and is closing in on a decision



"I don't have a set date yet but it's looking like Wednesday or Thursday."



Intel: https://t.co/XPSS7O48qK pic.twitter.com/EuRwlmRDkN — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 29, 2026

What would OU gain?

Oklahoma got into the mix for Wolfgramm late, as the Sooners offered him on March 31. But it appears they’ve already made quite the impression on the young edge rusher.

Wolfgramm took an unofficial visit to Norman in April before officially visiting from May 29-31. He also took official visits to BYU, Utah, UCLA and Cal before narrowing his list of schools to two.

Wolfgramm is a consensus 4-star recruit, standing 6-3 and weighing 245 pounds. The defensive end is ranked as the No. 105 overall player and the No. 13 edge rusher from the 2027 class by 247Sports.

As a junior at Maple Mountain High School in 2025, Wolfgramm recorded 36 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

His sophomore season was similarly impressive, as he notched 34 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2024.

If he chooses OU, Wolfgramm will become the third 2027 prospect from Utah to pledge to the Sooners. Edge rusher Krew Jones of Orem, UT, committed to Oklahoma after its win against LSU on Nov. 30, while safety Bode Sparrow of Kaysville, UT, committed last week.

What if Wolfgramm chooses BYU?

There’s a strong possibility Wolfgramm picks BYU.

As a Utah native, the Provo-based university is certainly the convenient choice. Plus, the Cougars have become more competitive in recent years, most recently finishing 11-2 and reaching the Big 12 Championship Game in 2025.

And if that’s the case, there’s no need to panic for the Sooners.

OU already has 26 players committed from the Class of 2027, and according to 247Sports, 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better. 247Sports has Oklahoma ranked No. 4 in its team recruiting rankings for the cycle.

Of the Sooners’ 26 pledges, two of them are edge rushers: Jones and Samuel Nelson.

Jones is another consensus 4-star recruit, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 199 overall player from the 2027 class. Nelson is a 3-star prospect from Bryant, AR, and he is the younger brother of defensive end Matthew Nelson, who signed with OU in December.

Wolfgramm’s addition would be massive for Oklahoma. But it also isn’t doomsday if he chooses to commit to BYU.