What’s Next for Oklahoma Recruiting After Bode Sparrow’s Commitment?

The annual recruiting “dead period” got off to a very lively start for Oklahoma.

The Sooners earned a commitment from Class of 2027 4-star athlete Bode Sparrow of Kaysville, UT, on Friday. OU recruited Sparrow to one day play safety, and he is the No. 76 overall prospect and the No. 7 athlete from the 2027 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

With Sparrow’s addition, the Sooners have 26 players committed from the Class of 2027. OU is ranked No. 4 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the cycle.

Over the next few weeks of the dead period, coaches will be prohibited from face-to-face contact with prospects, and they also cannot host recruits for unofficial or official visits.

Still, several OU targets will likely make their college decisions during the summer.

Here are some things to watch for over the next few weeks:

Blue-chip DE weighing options

The Sooners are looking to go 3-for-3 in Utah.

With Sparrow and edge rusher Krew Jones committed to OU, the Sooners are hoping to get one more high-end 2027 prospect from the Beehive State — defensive end Uhila Wolfgramm — to Norman.

A native of Spanish Fork, UT, Wolfgramm is listed at 6-3 and 245 pounds. He is a consensus 4-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 105 overall prospect by 247Sports.

During his junior season at Maple Mountain High School, Wolfgramm registered 36 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in eight games.

Wolfgramm took an official visit to Oklahoma from June 12-14. He also took official visits to UCLA, Cal, Utah and BYU during the summer.

Wolfgramm previously told Sooners On SI that he’d make his decision after sitting down with his family after his official visits.

OU still in mix for Texas-based DB

Hutto, TX, native Jaiden Fields took an official visit to OU a couple weeks ago, and it appears that the Sooners are squarely in the mix for the Class of 2027 safety.

Fields posted a video from his photoshoot at the official visit in Norman on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fields’ trip to Norman was one of five official visits he took during the summer. He also visited Texas A&M, TCU, SMU and Stanford.

Listed at 6-0 and 185 pounds, Fields is a consensus 3-star prospect. He logged 48 tackles, three pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a pick-six for Hutto High School in 2025.

Sooners miss on few priority targets

While the Sooners’ 2027 recruiting efforts have largely been successful, a few key targets have chosen to commit elsewhere recently.

Linebacker Case Alexander of Washington, OK, committed to Penn State last week. Alexander is the son of former OU tight end Stephen Alexander, who spent four years in Norman before enjoying a 10-year NFL career. Case’s brother, Cooper, is a tight end at Penn State.

Alexander is ranked as a 4-star recruit and the No. 266 overall player from the 2027 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He notched 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a high school junior in 2025.

Alexander officially visited OU from June 12-14, one week after his official visit to Penn State.

A few days before Alexander’s commitment to Penn State, blue-chip offensive tackle Brian Swanson committed to Texas.

Swanson, who stands 6-6 and weighs 315 pounds, officially visited Oklahoma from May 29-31. Swanson, though, also officially visited Texas and SMU, and he pledged to the Longhorns just days after his trip to Austin.

The offensive tackle is a consensus 4-star and top-200 prospect.