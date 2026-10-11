'Impressive' Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Delivered in the Biggest Moment in the Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — Isaiah Sategna enjoyed a memorable day at the Cotton Bowl.

Initially, Oklahoma’s star receiver appeared to be in for a quiet contest.

But his fingerprints were all over the second half.

First, he drew an unorthodox roughing the passer when he was the trigger man on a double pass.

“I’m trying to give my boy Rocky (Beers) a chance,” Sategna said with a smile after the game.

Then OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle dialed up a pair of plays for Sategna with the game hanging in the balance.

First, Sategna caught a 13-yard pass on the Texas sideline. It was initially ruled incomplete, but as the play went to video review, the Sooner star knew he had made the play.

“Whenever I came down on the first one, they said I was out,” Sategna said. “But you could see the divet. So I was just pointing to the divet.”

Then he worked back to the OU sideline, catching a 20-yard pass to set kicker Tate Sandell up for the field goal that gave the Sooners their 27-24 victory.

“And then again they went to replay and you could see the divet,” Sategna said. “And they were like, ‘Did you catch it? Did you catch it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah. I got it.’

“… We needed to get a big play and they needed me. John gave me a chance so I just had to make the big play.”

Prior to the final drive, Sategna had three catches for 31 yards — a stat line more akin to his showing against Michigan, where he was blanketed for the entire contest.

But when the sun set on Fair Park, Sategna left the Cotton Bowl as a Sooner hero in one of the sport’s most famous games.

“Impressive,” Arbuckle said of his receiver. “He did a great job winning on the first route. John delivered the ball pretty well on time. And then, shoot, we worked that play right before the field goal with what, 12 seconds on the clock. We work that play a lot and they had a really good connection. John put it where Zay could go get it. Zay made the play and it was awesome.”

He helped deliver a win that Sategna will remember for a long time.

“As somebody from Austin, Texas, it feels really good,” Sategna said.

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