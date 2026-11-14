Oklahoma didn’t have the chance to win or lose on the field on Saturday, due to the postponement of the Sooners’ game against Ole Miss.

But OU did still notch an important recruiting victory.

Linebacker Tylan Henderson of Pflugerville, Texas, committed to Oklahoma, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Tylan Henderson has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 220 LB chose the Sooners over SMU, Oregon, and Washington



“512 ✈️ 405 Norman I’m coming home! BOOMER”https://t.co/3zwa19IDta pic.twitter.com/QylMF0Q8z3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 14, 2026

Rivals and ESPN grade Henderson as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star recruit. Henderson stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 210 pounds, and he is the No. 184 overall prospect and the No. 14 linebacker from the Class of 2028, according to Rivals.

Henderson previously played wide receiver and safety but converted to linebacker ahead of his sophomore year at Weiss High School.

During the 2025 season, Henderson registered 113 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interceptions.

According to Rivals, Henderson has taken three unofficial visits to Oklahoma. Most recently, he was on campus for the Sooners’ game against New Mexico on Sept. 19, when OU beat the Lobos 14-6.

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Henderson did his due diligence throughout the fall, as he also took gameday visits to Washington and SMU. The linebacker prospect has previously taken trips to Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Oregon.

Henderson is the second player to commit to Oklahoma this week, joining athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero. Compton-Nero, who the Sooners are recruiting to play safety, hails from Owasso, Okla., and is ranked as the consensus No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the 2028 class.

Oklahoma’s 2028 recruiting class is now up to seven commits: Henderson, Compton-Nero, tight end Connor Arant, linebacker Jay Schell, quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, wide receiver Colton Fitzgibbon and defensive lineman Logan Lokey.

Of OU’s seven pledges, three of them — Compton-Nero, Arant and Schell — are graded as 4-star prospects by 247Sports. The recruiting outlet ranked OU’s class No. 1 nationally in its recruiting rankings even before Henderson’s verbal commitment.

The Sooners are looking to make their 2028 class as strong as their 2027 class. OU has earned verbal commitments from 27 players from the Class of 2027, and the Sooners are ranked seventh in 247Sports’ rankings for the cycle. Twelve of OU’s 27 commits from the 2027 class are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

Oklahoma will battle Ole Miss on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for noon. The SEC decided to postpone the game after the Rebels were unable to travel from Oxford to Norman on Friday, due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop.

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