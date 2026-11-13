Oklahoma Lands Top In-State Player from Class of 2028, per Report

NORMAN — Less than a week after the Sooners earned a much-needed win at Florida, they have earned another victory on the recruiting trail.

Kamieon Compton-Nero, the consensus No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2028, committed to OU on Friday, per a report from Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

A native of Owasso, Okla., Compton-Nero stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds. In addition to being the No. 1 in-state prospect from the 2028 class, he is the No. 42 overall prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Sooners are recruiting Compton-Nero to play safety.

Compton-Nero currently plays at Owasso High School, though he previously played at Rejoice Christian School. As a sophomore at RCS, Compton-Nero registered 95 tackles, five interceptions and three return touchdowns.

Compton-Nero was also an offensive star during his sophomore season. He finished 2025 with 3,335 offensive yards and 49 total touchdowns.

Living only a couple hours away from Oklahoma’s campus, Compton-Nero has regularly visited Norman over the last year.

Compton-Nero attended the Sooners’ spring game on April 18 before taking another unofficial visit during the summer. He was on hand for OU’s season opener against UTEP on Sept. 4, and he also sat in the Oklahoma recruits section at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10, when the Sooners defeated No. 1 Texas 27-24 in the Red River Rivalry.

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In June, Compton-Nero told Sooners On SI that the relational nature of OU’s coaching staff helped sell him on the program.

“Just to hear (Oklahoma coach Brent Venables) talk about the program, talk about his defense and talk about all he prioritizes to grow the man outside of football was great,” Compton-Nero said.

Compton-Nero chose Oklahoma over his other four finalists Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama and SMU. He earned dozens of other offers from Power Four programs in addition to his finalists.

In addition to Compton-Nero, five other players from the 2028 class have verbally committed to Oklahoma: linebacker Jay Schell, defensive lineman Logan Lokey, quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, tight end Connor Arant and wide receiver Colton Fitzgibbon.

According to Rivals, Compton-Nero, Schell, Lokey, Tagliaferri and Arant are graded as 4-star prospects, while Fitzgibbon is a 3-star recruit. Oklahoma’s 2028 class is ranked fifth nationally, per the recruiting outlet.

Oklahoma will host Ole Miss on Saturday, looking to win its sixth game and clinch bowl eligibility for the 28th year in a row.

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