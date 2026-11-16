NORMAN — The conditions at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium set up for Jonathan Hatton Jr. and all of the Sooners’ running backs to have big days against Ole Miss on Sunday.

OU decided to consistently pound the rock, and that game plan paid off. The Sooners finished the game with 188 rushing yards, their highest total of the season.

Hatton, a true freshman, was a key piece in the Sooners’ success on the ground.

The tailback scored his first-career touchdown in the third quarter, and that score went a long way in helping OU defeat the Rebels 24-17.

“(It was an) unreal feeling,” Hatton said. “I, for sure, (have) more to come, so I’m excited.”

Oklahoma offensive lineman Noah Best pulls running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. into the end zone as Peyton Joseph blocks against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

On his five-yard touchdown run, Hatton followed offensive guard Heath Ozaeta and offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, who wore the number 36 and lined up as a fullback. Hatton bulldozed through a pair of Ole Miss tacklers before getting right near the goal line.

Guard Noah Best then squashed all doubt regarding the spot of the ball and pulled Hatton into the end zone for the touchdown.

“Couldn’t do it without the O-line,” Hatton said. “All glory to God.”

Hatton’s final stat line wasn’t gaudy. He finished the seven-point win with only 18 yards on five carries.

But the 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back knows how impactful he was by wearing the Rebels’ defense down with short-but-powerful runs.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Those two, three yards, those are like body blows in a fight, you know… just keep pushing, keep getting those yards because eventually it will pop off,” Hatton said. “So we just kept having that mindset the whole game.”

Quarterback John Mateer was OU’s top rusher against Ole Miss, as he carried 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Tory Blaylock was the Sooners’ most efficient carrier, rushing for 48 yards on just nine touches. And transfer tailback Lloyd Avant notched 46 yards on his 15 carries.

The Sooners were held to 100 rushing yards or fewer in five of their first six games. OU has logged more than 140 yards in three of its last four contests.

“There’s a lot of areas in there to clean up, but (I’m) really proud,” OU interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten said. “I thought that was a difference maker for us and kind of maintaining or gaining control of the time of possession and the lead.”

While Oklahoma doesn’t yet have one of the nation’s most dynamic rushing attacks, it is now serviceable, at the very least.

And that can allow the Sooners to finish their up-and-down 2026 campaign strongly.

“I feel like just the way we attack, especially in practice, the way we attack practices is different,” Hatton said. “And the preparation — preparation is a lot different. So, that’s what I’ll say.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.