Report Card: Isaiah Sategna's Punt Return Was Huge in Oklahoma Victory Over Ole Miss

NORMAN — It wasn't the prettiest game in the world, but Oklahoma escaped with the victory.

The offense put together several long drives and the defense kept Trinidad Chambliss bottled up as Oklahoma beat No. 19 Ole Miss 24-17 on Sunday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

It was a positive end to a wild weekend for the Sooners, one that led to the game being moved back a day from Saturday.

The positional report card once again reflected a strong overall performance from the Sooners:

Quarterbacks: B

Another solid performance from John Mateer.

He finished 10-of-19 for 111 yards. His longest completion was a 22-yard dump-off to Lloyd Avant.

But Mateer once again avoided putting the ball in harm's way.

He hasn't thrown an interception in four consecutive games.

Mateer had three third-down runs to give the Sooners first downs and converted four more through the air and finished with a season-high and team-leading 70 yards on the ground.

Running Backs: B+

Lloyd Avant was the Sooners' workhorse to start the game, with seven carries for 24 yards on the first offensive drive of the game.

The drive lasted 7:40 (and 13 plays).

Jonathan Hatton Jr. had his first career touchdown run in the third quarter to finish off another long drive.

Avant had a 22-yard reception on the drive that ended in Hatton's touchdown.

Tory Blaylock had some solid carries as well with nine carries for 48 yards to be the leader among the position group.

The Sooners finished with a season-high 188 yards on the ground.

Wide Receivers: Incomplete

It was unsurprising given the rainy conditions but the passing game didn't come into play much.

Oklahoma's wide receivers combined for just four catches for 44 yards. But a couple of those players made big contributions elsewhere — more on that later.

Tight Ends: A

While the wide receivers didn't get involved a ton, Rocky Beers did.

He was the only Sooners player with multiple catches, finishing with four for 39 yards.

Two of Beers' catches converted third downs for the Sooners.

Offensive Line: B

Starting with the same five for the second consecutive game, the group once again came up big.

They opened holes for whoever was running for the Sooners and though Ole Miss had three sacks, mostly kept Mateer clean.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Peyton Joseph also came in to play fullback on several occasions, including on Hatton's touchdown run.

Defensive Line: B

David Stone had a late sack that made a difference, and the junior was also called for an odd holding penalty.

Danny Okoye, Jayden Jackson and Taylor Wein also got in on tackles for loss.

The biggest thing, on a wet day, the Sooners didn't struggle with bunches of missed tackles up front.

Linebackers: B

It wasn't the best of performances from Kip Lewis, although even those mistakes weren't very costly.

On the game's second play from scrimmage, Lewis had a chance at an interception but couldn't hold onto it in the rainy conditions.

Ole Miss running back Joshua Dye lost the ball on the first play of a Rebels drive in the second quarter. Lewis had a chance to pick it up but ran right past it in pursuit and Ole Miss recovered.

But just like that previous drive, the Rebels wound up punting.

Lewis did finish with a team-high 14 tackles though. Seven of Lewis' tackles were solo.

Perhaps the most notable play from the group came late in the second when Lewis and Owen Heinecke teamed up to bring Dye down for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1.

Heinecke celebrated by sticking his arms out and mimmicking an airplane — making light of Ole Miss' travel difficulties that led to the game being pushed to Sunday.

Cole Sullivan even got into the mix with a pass breakup.

Defensive Backs: A

Sure, they were helped by the weather conditions but the group still performed well overall.

Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory each had two pass breakups. Bowen's second one was huge in the final minutes.

Although the Rebels added significantly to their passing yardage total late, much of it came when the Sooners' defense was trying to funnel things toward the middle and keep the clock running.

It got a bit dicy but the Sooners came through.

Special Teams: B-

Isaiah Sategna got the glory among the group, returning a punt 75 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to put the Sooners up 14-0.

But it was Manny Choice that made the highlight-reel worthy part of the play.

Choice laid out Rebels punter Oscar Bird — who isn't exactly fragilly built at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds — to spring Sategna free.

Tate Sandell went just 1-of-3 on field goals but it was hard to fault him too much for missing two tries (39 and 51 yards) with the weather what it was.

The biggest negative was the onside kick the Rebels recovered in the final minute that kept Ole Miss' hopes alive.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.