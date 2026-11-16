Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts After Sooners' win Over Ole Miss

NORMAN — In one of the stranger circumstances in Oklahoma football history, the Sooners came through in a major way.

It wasn't pretty and OU had to hold their breaths on a game-ending Hail Mary that was too close for comfort but came away with a 24-17 win over Ole Miss on Sunday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

There were plenty of strong grades for the Sooners in Pro Football Focus' early player grades from the game.

The 78.6 overall grade was the third-highest of the season for the Sooners behind only the season opener against UTEP (91.0) and last week's win over Florida (81.0).

Here is a look at the PFF grades, which are subject to change with further review from the site:

Offense

Rocky Beers once again came up big for the Sooners.

Beers finished with four catches for 39 yards and was the only OU player to record multiple catches in Sunday's victory.

Two of those catches came on key third-down plays in the fourth quarter.

Those helped Beers led the way in the grades among the Sooners' offensive players, grading out at 91.2 in the preliminary grading.

Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi also graded out exceptionally as well, at 80.2 — with an 85.1 grade on pass-blocking plays.

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Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma offense:

Rocky Beers , TE (91.2 rating on 31 snaps)

, TE (91.2 rating on 31 snaps) Jacob Jordan , WR (83.2, 6)

, WR (83.2, 6) Michael Fasusi , OT (80.2, 70)

, OT (80.2, 70) John Mateer , QB (75.8, 70)

, QB (75.8, 70) Tory Blaylock , RB (68.4, 25)

, RB (68.4, 25) Noah Best , OG (68.2, 70)

, OG (68.2, 70) Lloyd Avant , RB (67.8, 29)

, RB (67.8, 29) Jake Maikkula , C (65.1, 70)

, C (65.1, 70) Manny Choice , WR (61.9, 37)

, WR (61.9, 37) Hayden Hansen , TE (61.1, 53)

, TE (61.1, 53) Peyton Joseph , FB (60.0, 4)

, FB (60.0, 4) Jonathan Hatton Jr. , RB (59.7, 13)

, RB (59.7, 13) Xavier Robinson , RB (58.7, 3)

, RB (58.7, 3) Jack Van Dorselaer , TE (58.1, 20)

, TE (58.1, 20) Mackenzie Alleyne , WR (56.5, 2)

, WR (56.5, 2) Isaiah Sategna , WR (54.3, 62)

, WR (54.3, 62) E'Marion Harris , OT (54.1, 70)

, OT (54.1, 70) Parker Livingstone , WR (51.4, 62)

, WR (51.4, 62) Heath Ozaeta , OG (50.3, 70)

, OG (50.3, 70) Ivan Carreon, WR (35.7, 3)

Defense

Kip Lewis might've missed a couple chances at creatin g a turnover but he did just about everythi gn else well.

Lewis led the way for the Sooners' defense in the grades, coming away with an 88.3 overall grade.

Cornerback Courtland Guillory also posted a higher than 80 grade.

Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma defense:

Kip Lewis , LB (88.3 rating on 61 snaps)

, LB (88.3 rating on 61 snaps) Courtland Guillory , CB (81.4, 61)

, CB (81.4, 61) Jayden Jackson , DT (70.9, 46)

, DT (70.9, 46) Cole Sullivan , LB (70.3, 7)

, LB (70.3, 7) Peyton Bowen , S (68.8, 61)

, S (68.8, 61) Taylor Wein , DE (66.9, 44)

, DE (66.9, 44) Michael Boganowski , S (66.7, 54)

, S (66.7, 54) Danny Okoye , DE (65.7, 29)

, DE (65.7, 29) Owen Heinecke , LB (65.3, 61)

, LB (65.3, 61) Eli Bowen , CB (64.8, 55)

, CB (64.8, 55) Reggie Powers III , cheetah (64.2, 54)

, cheetah (64.2, 54) Trystan Haynes , CB (63.3, 6)

, CB (63.3, 6) Danny Saili , DT (63.1, 12)

, DT (63.1, 12) Jake Kreul , DE (62.0, 21)

, DE (62.0, 21) Markel Ford , CB (60.9, 3)

, CB (60.9, 3) Bishop Thomas , DT (60.2, 4)

, DT (60.2, 4) David Stone , DT (59.6, 50)

, DT (59.6, 50) Adepoju Adebawore , DE (58.8, 28)

, DE (58.8, 28) Omarion Robinson , S (54.6, 7)

, S (54.6, 7) Trent Wilson, DT (37.1, 7)

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