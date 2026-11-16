Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts After Sooners' win Over Ole Miss
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NORMAN — In one of the stranger circumstances in Oklahoma football history, the Sooners came through in a major way.
It wasn't pretty and OU had to hold their breaths on a game-ending Hail Mary that was too close for comfort but came away with a 24-17 win over Ole Miss on Sunday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
There were plenty of strong grades for the Sooners in Pro Football Focus' early player grades from the game.
The 78.6 overall grade was the third-highest of the season for the Sooners behind only the season opener against UTEP (91.0) and last week's win over Florida (81.0).
Here is a look at the PFF grades, which are subject to change with further review from the site:
Offense
Rocky Beers once again came up big for the Sooners.
Beers finished with four catches for 39 yards and was the only OU player to record multiple catches in Sunday's victory.
Two of those catches came on key third-down plays in the fourth quarter.
Those helped Beers led the way in the grades among the Sooners' offensive players, grading out at 91.2 in the preliminary grading.
Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi also graded out exceptionally as well, at 80.2 — with an 85.1 grade on pass-blocking plays.
Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma offense:
- Rocky Beers, TE (91.2 rating on 31 snaps)
- Jacob Jordan, WR (83.2, 6)
- Michael Fasusi, OT (80.2, 70)
- John Mateer, QB (75.8, 70)
- Tory Blaylock, RB (68.4, 25)
- Noah Best, OG (68.2, 70)
- Lloyd Avant, RB (67.8, 29)
- Jake Maikkula, C (65.1, 70)
- Manny Choice, WR (61.9, 37)
- Hayden Hansen, TE (61.1, 53)
- Peyton Joseph, FB (60.0, 4)
- Jonathan Hatton Jr., RB (59.7, 13)
- Xavier Robinson, RB (58.7, 3)
- Jack Van Dorselaer, TE (58.1, 20)
- Mackenzie Alleyne, WR (56.5, 2)
- Isaiah Sategna, WR (54.3, 62)
- E'Marion Harris, OT (54.1, 70)
- Parker Livingstone, WR (51.4, 62)
- Heath Ozaeta, OG (50.3, 70)
- Ivan Carreon, WR (35.7, 3)
Defense
Kip Lewis might've missed a couple chances at creatin g a turnover but he did just about everythi gn else well.
Lewis led the way for the Sooners' defense in the grades, coming away with an 88.3 overall grade.
Cornerback Courtland Guillory also posted a higher than 80 grade.
Here are the PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma defense:
- Kip Lewis, LB (88.3 rating on 61 snaps)
- Courtland Guillory, CB (81.4, 61)
- Jayden Jackson, DT (70.9, 46)
- Cole Sullivan, LB (70.3, 7)
- Peyton Bowen, S (68.8, 61)
- Taylor Wein, DE (66.9, 44)
- Michael Boganowski, S (66.7, 54)
- Danny Okoye, DE (65.7, 29)
- Owen Heinecke, LB (65.3, 61)
- Eli Bowen, CB (64.8, 55)
- Reggie Powers III, cheetah (64.2, 54)
- Trystan Haynes, CB (63.3, 6)
- Danny Saili, DT (63.1, 12)
- Jake Kreul, DE (62.0, 21)
- Markel Ford, CB (60.9, 3)
- Bishop Thomas, DT (60.2, 4)
- David Stone, DT (59.6, 50)
- Adepoju Adebawore, DE (58.8, 28)
- Omarion Robinson, S (54.6, 7)
- Trent Wilson, DT (37.1, 7)
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.