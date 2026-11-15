Winners and Losers: Ticked Off Oklahoma Holds Off Ole Miss Comeback

In a driving rain, in a chilling wind, on a Sunday, and after a very public spat between the Oklahoma athletic director and the Southeastern Conference commissioner, OU and Ole Miss finally played their football game on Owen Field.

The Sooners beat the No. 19-ranked Rebels 24-17, ending their two-month-long weekly roller coaster of following a win with another win for the first time this year.

They also secured the program’s first win over the Rebels after losing in 1999, 2024 and 2025.

OU improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play — bowl eligible again at the end of a disappointing season — while Ole Miss fell to 6-4 and 4-4 and is officially eliminated from any talk of the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners survived a frenetic Ole Miss rally at the end, which included a successful onside kick and a sloppily defended Hail Mary throw into the end zone as time expired.

The late drama wasn’t necessary. Kicker Tate Sandell missed two of his three field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and multiple Sooners had their hands on the onside kick.

For the second week in a row, interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten employed a conservative game plan rooted in a powerful running game as the Sooners utilized a handful of long, time-consuming drives to produce points.

John Mateer and Isaiah Sategna staked the Sooners to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter — Mateer with a couple of power runs (his first rushing TD of the season) and Sategna on a 75-yard punt return score (his second of the year).

Ole Miss responded with a touchdown drive in the second quarter that cut it 14-7, and the game was afoot.

OU had a season-high 188 rushing yards, converted 9-of-16 third downs and finished with 299 yards total offense. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win.

Now, after a weekend of online arguing and high-level name-calling, OU must reset quickly having lost a day of prep work ahead of next Saturday's home game with struggling Texas A&M (4-6 with three straight losses). At least that game was moved Sunday to a 2:45 p.m. start.

Here are OU’s winners and losers from Sunday’s clash with Ole Miss.

WIN: Sooner Nation

Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was fuller than expected (officially 83,226, although not really close to that number), and the crowd endured 40-degree temperatures and a steady rain to energize their team.

Peeved about having to be there on a Sunday after Ole Miss said they couldn’t make it from Oxford for a Saturday kickoff following the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop on Friday afternoon, OU fans were agitated and ready to fight.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s apparent threat to make OU forfeit if they didn’t agree to move the game to Sunday — and AD Roger Denny’s forceful rebuke of Sankey’s edict — fired them up even more.

LOSE: K Tate Sandell

Early in the fourth quarter, at the end of another cross-country possession, Sandell had a chance to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 17 points — three possessions.

Instead, Ole Miss swiped the momentum as Sandell hooked a 39-yard field goal, and turned that into a quick touchdown and a 21-14 deficit.

On the Sooners’ next possession, however, Sandell was called on again, this time on a 41-yard field goal. This time he made the most of his second chance, banging the kick down the middle and extending Oklahoma’s lead to 24-14 with 4:52 to play.

But then on fourth down with 3:04 to play, Brent Venables called on Sandell again, this time for a 51-yard attempt, but Sandell’s kick fell short and left of the goalpost.

WIN: OC Jason Witten

OU’s first possession — 13 plays, 74 yards and a TD off a script the team works on in practice all week — was a huge success and produced the Sooners’ only offensive touchdown of the first half. Of the 13 plays, 11 were running plays. Lloyd Avant carried seven times for 24 yards, Mateer four for 37.

Witten's first drive of the third quarter was just as big: 12 plays, 70 yards and a touchdown.

Witten did have a questionable moment in the fourth quarter, choosing a deep throw to Sategna into the end zone on third down, rather than a running play that would have taken another 40 seconds off the clock.

That extra time allowed for the Rebels to mount a final comeback.

WIN: QB John Mateer

Witten didn’t need Mateer to be a passing hero. The Sooners’ quarterback completed just 10-of-19 passes for 111 yards.

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But on third down, Mateer was 5-of-7 for 54 yards through the air.

That included a third-and-12 screen pass to Manny Choice, on which Choice picked up 15 yards on the final play of the third quarter.

Mateer also led the Sooners with 16 carries and a season-high 70 yards rushing, with his first rushing of the year.

It was the fourth week in a row that Mateer didn’t commit a turnover.

WIN: CB Eli Bowen

After missing the majority of the season with an injury, Bowen is back in the lineup and was making big plays in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

He was flagged for pass interference on one fourth-quarter incompletion despite replays showing that any potential early contact was negligible, then a couple plays later broke up a fourth-down deep ball to Deuce Alexander.

WIN: RBs Lloyd Avant, Tory Blaylock and Jonathan Hatton

Empowered by Witten’s playcalling and fortified by an offensive line playing with an edge for one of the few times this season, the Sooners’ running back trio either broke tackles or dragged Ole Miss defenders through the mud all day.

Hatton scored his first career touchdown by plowing through three defenders at the goal line. Blaylock thumped his way forward to finish multiple runs. And Avant set the tone early by pushing the pile forward on nearly every carry.

Mateer also picked up several third-down conversions after contact to keep scoring drives alive and finished with a season-high 70 rushing yards.

Avant’s most impressive play was a short third-quarter reception, on which he broke five tackles and gained 22 yards. He then powered ahead for 9 yards on the next play, setting up the Sooners’ third touchdown of the day.

That trio finished with 112 yards and a TD on 29 carries and two catches for 28 yards.

LOSE: LB Kip Lewis

Lewis was extremely active as a tackler, leading the Sooners with a season-high 14 tackles, including a big one with Owen Heinecke on a third-and-short run in the third quarter.

But Lewis failed on multiple opportunities to get his hands on the football, the last of which was Ole Miss’ onside kick in the closing seconds.

Lewis had both an interception and a fumble in his hands in the first half, and couldn’t secure either one. The first one became an incomplete pass and an Ole Miss punt, the second one was recovered by a Rebel o-linemen and was also eventually punted away.

WIN: OL Peyton Joseph

Witten went to some jumbo formations with backup guard Peyton Joseph donning No. 36 and coming in as a blocking back.

Joseph had an up-and-down debut in the OU backfield, but he did fire the deciding block on Jonathan Hatton’s third-quarter TD run.

LOSE: WR Parker Livingstone

Livingstone couldn’t hang onto a contested sideline catch on the opening play of the Sooners’ decisive fourth-quarter possession. Later in that same drive, on a first-and-5, he dropped an inside screen that was blocked up to potentially gain big yardage.

WIN: TE Rocky Beers

Beers wasn’t his usual productive self in the passing game, but he happily sprung several blocks downfield, including Mateer’s first-quarter touchdown and a 7-yard run by Mateer on third and 6 in the third quarter.

Beers still had a team-leading four catches for 39 yards to go with his strong blocking. That included a pair of huge, 12-yard catches on third-and-6 and third-and-7 on a fourth-quarter drive.

WIN: S Michael Boganowski

In the fourth quarter, with his team clinging to a 24-14 lead and facing Trinidad Chambliss on a third-and-7, Boganowski came screaming off the left edge to record OU’s first quarterback sack of the day, a 6-yard loss that set up a fourth-and-13 play — Bowen’s breakup of Chambliss’ deep ball to Alexander.

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