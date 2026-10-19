Kick Off Time Set for Oklahoma's Halloween Matchup With South Carolina

Oklahoma fans might get to take in some trick-or-treating after OU battles South Carolina.

The Sooners will take on the Gamecocks at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

South Carolina’s last trip to Norman quickly turned into a horror movie for Oklahoma fans.

OU turned the ball over three times early — two of which were returned for touchdowns — prompting a quarterback change from Michael Hawkins Jr. to Jackson Arnold.

The Gamecocks rolled 35-9 on that day, but Oklahoma got it all back in last year’s trip to Columbia.

OU dominated the second half to win 27-7 last year in the middle of October.

Quarterback John Mateer completed 18-of-16 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in the contest. OU’s running game kept things comfortable.

Tory Blaylock carried the ball 19 times for 101 yards and a score, and Xavier Robinson added 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The OU defense was able to hold South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in check.

He completed 17-of-25 passes for 124 yards and a score, but crucially, Sellers totaled -9 rushing yards on 14 carries after eating six sacks.

The Gamecocks have been on a roller coaster thus far in 2026.

They lost to Mississippi State in their SEC opener, then South Carolina turned around and got beat by Alabama 49-18.

The pressure really started to heat up on Beamer following the 35-34 overtime defeat to Kentucky after South Carolina sprinted out to a 17-0 lead.

But then the Wildcats were able to pull off an upset.

Beamer’s group rolled into the Swamp and took down Florida 38-18 the same day that the Sooners beat Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

The Gamecocks host Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. this week before the trip to Norman.

Oklahoma will have to try and pick up the pieces this week.

The Sooners lost to Kentucky 21-13 Saturday night after throwing four interceptions, three of which came from Mateer and one from punter/holder Jacob Ulrich.

Left tackle Ryan Fodje became the latest member of the Oklahoma offensive line to suffer an injury during the game, putting his status for this week in doubt alongside tackle Michael Fasusi and guards Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta.

Oklahoma travels to Starkville to clash with Mississippi State this week at 2:30 p.m.

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