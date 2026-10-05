Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma and Kentucky
In this story:
Oklahoma will host Kentucky under the lights.
The Sooners will kick off against the Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon.
The matchup will be the fourth-ever between OU and Kentucky, and it will mark the Wildcats' second trip to Norman.
Will Stein has already notched a pair of road conference victories in his first season at the helm of the program.
The Wildcats knocked off Texas A&M 31-21 on Sept. 19 before last week's dramatic win over South Carolina. Kentucky fell behind 17-0 but rallied all the way back to walk off the Gamecocks 35-34 with a two-point conversion in overtime.
The Wildcats will host No. 10 LSU this weekend as they look to go 3-1 in conference play, having only fallen to Alabama in Stein's SEC opener last month.
Oklahoma, however, was idle last week after a trying start to the season.
The Sooners fell to No. 2 Georgia before the bye week, but the attention of the program has been fully turned to No. 1 Texas with the Red River Rivalry arriving on Saturday.
The contest will be OU's first at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium since overcoming New Mexico 14-6 on Sept. 19. The Sooners will then travel to Mississippi State before closing the month out at home against South Carolina.
Oklahoma's final two home games of the year — tilts against Ole Miss and Texas A&M — will come sandwiched between trips to Florida and Missouri to close out the regular season.
Saturday's kickoff against Texas will be at 2:30 p.m., and the Sooners will play in either the afternoon or evening slots in five of their six remaining contests without a set kickoff time. Only the matchup against Texas A&M will come in the early time slot — sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Oklahoma and Kentucky last shared the football field in the 80's.
The Sooners beat the Wildcats 29-8 in Lexington in 1982, two years after winning 29-7 in Norman.
The first meeting between the two programs came in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1951. Kentucky won that meeting 13-7 in New Orleans.
The Sooners are scheduled to make the return trip to Lexington in the 2028 football season.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman