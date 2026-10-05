Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma and Kentucky

Oklahoma will host Kentucky under the lights.

The Sooners will kick off against the Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon.

The matchup will be the fourth-ever between OU and Kentucky, and it will mark the Wildcats' second trip to Norman.

Will Stein has already notched a pair of road conference victories in his first season at the helm of the program.

The Wildcats knocked off Texas A&M 31-21 on Sept. 19 before last week's dramatic win over South Carolina. Kentucky fell behind 17-0 but rallied all the way back to walk off the Gamecocks 35-34 with a two-point conversion in overtime.

The Wildcats will host No. 10 LSU this weekend as they look to go 3-1 in conference play, having only fallen to Alabama in Stein's SEC opener last month.

Oklahoma, however, was idle last week after a trying start to the season.

The Sooners fell to No. 2 Georgia before the bye week, but the attention of the program has been fully turned to No. 1 Texas with the Red River Rivalry arriving on Saturday.

The contest will be OU's first at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium since overcoming New Mexico 14-6 on Sept. 19. The Sooners will then travel to Mississippi State before closing the month out at home against South Carolina.

Oklahoma's final two home games of the year — tilts against Ole Miss and Texas A&M — will come sandwiched between trips to Florida and Missouri to close out the regular season.

Saturday's kickoff against Texas will be at 2:30 p.m., and the Sooners will play in either the afternoon or evening slots in five of their six remaining contests without a set kickoff time. Only the matchup against Texas A&M will come in the early time slot — sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Oklahoma and Kentucky last shared the football field in the 80's.

The Sooners beat the Wildcats 29-8 in Lexington in 1982, two years after winning 29-7 in Norman.

The first meeting between the two programs came in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1951. Kentucky won that meeting 13-7 in New Orleans.

The Sooners are scheduled to make the return trip to Lexington in the 2028 football season.



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