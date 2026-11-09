Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's Home Finale Against Texas A&M

The kickoff time for Oklahoma’s home finale was set Monday.

The Sooners will host Texas A&M at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21. The contest will either be broadcast on ESPN, ABC or SEC Network.

OU will also be home this week to welcome Ole Miss. That contest will kick off at 3:15 p.m. and it will be carried on SEC Network.

Game Time Update 🗓️ | Week 12 vs. Texas A&M



🕚 11 AM CT

📺 ABC, ESPN or SECN pic.twitter.com/eiimPorUIR — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 9, 2026

The Sooners haven’t met the Aggies since 2012, when Texas A&M took down OU in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas A&M hasn’t been to Norman since its final year in the Big 12. Oklahoma won that contest 41-25 on Nov. 5, 2011.

The Aggies haven’t won on Owen Field since 1997.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series between the two programs 19-12.

Since Bob Stoops arrived in Norman in 1999, OU holds an 11-3 mark against the Aggies, including 2003’s famous 77-0 romp over Texas A&M.

Following Saturday’s win over Florida in The Swamp, Oklahoma enters the final three games of the regular season sitting at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

Jason Witten’s play-calling debut as interim offensive coordinator was steady.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OU’s offense put together three 10-plus-play drives, including the 20-play march that effectively ended the game.

The Sooners scored on three of their four possessions in the first half, and the scores on the first two drives marked the first time since OU joined the SEC that the offense put up points on the first two drives of a conference game.

Texas A&M will have to rally to get bowl-eligible.

Following the 17-9 loss to South Carolina this past weekend, the Aggies are 4-5 overall and 1-5 in conference action.

Quarterback Marcel Reed has struggled to follow up on his 2025 performance.

Reed has completed 57.0% of his passes, throwing for 1,641 yards and eight touchdowns while also throwing eight interceptions.

He’s also added 206 rushing yards on 80 total carries, but he’s been sacked 17 times and lost 134 yards as a result of those sacks.

While the Sooners focus on Mississippi, Texas A&M prepares to host Tennessee this weekend.

Oklahoma will close the season at Missouri on Nov. 28. The Tigers have split the two contests with the Sooners since the old Big 8 foes reunited in the same conference. Both teams held serve at home in those matchups.

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