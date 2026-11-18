NORMAN — Owen Heinecke remembers feeling like he was drinking from a fire hose when it came to learning Brent Venables’ defense before the 2022 season.

“When we first got here there were no older guys to teach you what to do,” Heinecke said, referring to himself and fellow linebacker Kip Lewis. “You were just learning from Coach V and Coach V is …”

Heinecke trailed off momentarily before picking back up.

“He doesn’t dumb it down for anybody,” Heinecke said. “It’s all high level, all super complicated all the time and he wants you to know a million details in a day like he knows it.”

Heinecke and Lewis are the only defensive holdovers from that first season under Venables, a testament to how far the group has come during Venables’ tenure.

When the trio arrived, the defense was abysmal.

The Sooners ranked No. 111 nationally in passing defense in 2021, allowing more than 260 yards per game through the air. They were No. 76 in total defense, allowing more than 391 total yards per game.

Oklahoma’s turnaround over the last five seasons has been incredible.

Going into Saturday’s game against Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial, the Sooners are No. 19 nationally in total defense, allowing just 294.6 yards per game. They are No. 10 in pass defense, allowing just 166.3 yards per game.

Additionally, Oklahoma is No. 3 in third-down defense, No. 5 in first downs allowed, No. 8 in red-zone defense, and No. 20 in sacks per game.

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"We have some old clips of the defense and it just looks all wacky and me and him (Venables), we'll just get to laughing and none of the young guys understand," Lewis said. "We was at a different spot when we first came in and it's been amazing just seeing it grow from ground zero to what it is now. I love the guy. He pours into you every day. Tries to make you become a better man even off the field."

While it’s been a steady rise, especially through the first four seasons, it hasn’t always been easy.

“I want you guys to know the defense like I know it,” Venables would often tell his players in those early years of establishing the defense.

While players like Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White, Woodi Washington, and Billy Bowman certainly helped give the defense forward momentum, the 2022 class is the one that lifted the Sooners’ defense into the stratosphere.

R Mason Thomas, Robert Spears-Jennings, Gracen Halton and Jaren Kanak are now in the NFL. Kobie McKinzie and Gentry Williams played significant roles as well before transferring out in the offseason.

Heinecke wasn’t technically part of that signing class but arrived at the same time after playing a season of lacrosse at Ohio State.

“All these guys got here and nobody knew what was going on and so, the growth and having people like Kip and me that are able to help younger guys kind of simplify it and help them on any given play instead of just in meetings,” Heinecke said. “I think it’s helped a lot and obviously gotten the defense where it’s at so it’s been fun to kind of see our roles change since we’ve been here and just see the growth of the defense since we first got here.”

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