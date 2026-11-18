NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis had been on campus together for months by the time Heinecke was moved from safety to linebacker.

Heinecke, a walk-on transfer from Ohio State’s lacrosse team who was injured at the time, sidled up to Lewis to say hi.

“What’s up man, I’m Kip,” Lewis responded. “Nice to meet you.”

Heinecke laughs about it now but he was a bit taken aback.

“I was like, ‘I’ve been here for like six months,’” Heinecke said.

Now, the pair are tightly bonded, two of the leaders of the Sooners’ defense.

Heinecke and Lewis will play their final home game together when 22nd-ranked Oklahoma takes on Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Lewis came to Norman as a highly touted prospect, a four-star recruit who had offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Notre Dame among others.

He fell in love with Oklahoma on a recruiting visit during the spring game as a junior in high school thanks in part to a random fan who recognized him.

“I had no idea he even knew who I was,” Lewis said. “And ever since then, I told my dad after that engagement, I was — man, I definitely wanted to come here to Oklahoma. And so, ever since then, I have just been trying to pour my everything into this program.”

Heinecke has been steeped in Sooner football since he was born. His uncle, Cory Heinecke, was a walk-on defensive end who carved out a role early in the Bob Stoops era and wound up being a key piece on the 2000 national championship team.

Owen Heinecke took a similar route, growing up in Houston before moving to Oklahoma. The COVID-19 pandemic limited his football recruiting, leading him to first play lacrosse, but after that initial season in Columbus he made his way to OU where by 2023 he’d carved out a special-teams role and last season he became the breakout star of the Sooners’ late-season run to the College Football Playoff.

Together, Heinecke and Lewis have helped transform Oklahoma’s defense. They’ve combined for 427 career tackles with 283 of those coming over the last two seasons.

The two have formed a somewhat unlikely friendship.

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Heinecke is the quiet one who often keeps to himself. He drives an old truck that’s been in his family since he was a child.

Lewis is the Star Wars fanatic who collects helmets from the movies and who, while he can be more reserved away from the game, has a boisterous in-game personality known as “Game Day Kip.”

“I’m the yin and he’s the yang,” Lewis said.

While their relationship started off a bit rough, they’ve become inseparable, and though Lewis might not have remembered who Heinecke was in that first offseason together, he’s been the glue that’s helped nurture not only their relationship but the relationships on the defense and team as a whole.

“It’s easy to think about football when you think about Kip, but Kip’s an awesome dude,” Heinecke said. “He’s an awesome friend. We have a lot of fun together outside of this place. He’s always the one in our group chat that’s, ‘Hey, let’s go to this concert,’ ‘Hey, let’s go to a comedy show,’ ‘Hey, let’s do these things.’ He’s really good about getting out and just doing fun things. So that’s probably what I’ll remember about Kip the best is the things he was able to pull a bunch of guys together to go do that I probably wouldn’t have thought of, and would I have done it by myself? Probably not.

“Kip does a lot of fun things like that, just making sure everybody’s spending quality time together.”

This summer, Heinecke and Lewis started golfing together.

It was rough starting out, Heinecke said, but he said Lewis has steadily improved.

“There’s been a couple times where I wanted to just chunk my couple of irons into the woods there,” Lewis said.

The pair’s on-field time together is about to come to an end, but the strong relationship will continue.

“Hopefully we can keep playing (golf) for years to come,” Heinecke said.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said seeing players like Lewis and Heinecke forge their paths and stay committed even through rocky times as well as build those bonds are among his favorite aspects of coaching.

“It just kind of warms you up when you see guys really genuinely pull for each other, celebrate each other’s success,” Venables said. “... The genuine love and respect that they have for each other and then the responsibility that they know they carry every single day that as leaders of our program they’ve never shied away from whatsoever when it comes to elevating everybody around them. … They want to leave this place better than (when) they got here.”

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