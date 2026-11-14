What is Oklahoma's Record in Sunday Games?

NORMAN — Fall Sundays are usually for church and NFL football for much of the country.

It’s rarely a day for Oklahoma football.

But the Sooners are set to play No. 19 Ole Miss on Sunday, after a national Federal Aviation Administration ground stop altered travel plans for many teams around the country.

While every other game nationally was able to remain scheduled for Saturday — though quite a few games were pushed back to later in the day — Oklahoma’s game against the Rebels was eventually pushed back a day over OU’s objections.

The game will be just the fifth Sooners game played on a Sunday, the fewest of any day of the week.

Going into the matchup with Ole Miss, Oklahoma has played just four games on Sundays in the more than a century of Sooners football.

The next closest is Tuesday, where Oklahoma has played just seven games.

Here’s a look at OU’s previous Sunday matchups:

Oklahoma vs. Penn State, Dec. 31, 1972

The 1972 Sugar Bowl was primarily notable because it was the first time the game was played on New Year’s Eve and as Chuck Fairbanks’ last game as OU’s coach.

Future Heisman Trophy winner John Cappelletti missed the game for the Nittany Lions with an illness but Penn State’s defense forced eight fumblers from the Sooners’ wishbone attack. Five of those were recovered by the Nittany Lions.

Oklahoma forced five turnovers as well, and outgained Penn State 453-197. The Sooners held the Nittany Lions to just 11 first downs.

Tinker Owens had five catches for 132 yards including a 27-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter in an eventual 14-0 Sooners’ victory.

Oklahoma vs. Virginia, Dec. 29, 1991

After a two-season bowl ban ended, the Sooners returned to a bowl game for the first time since the 1988 season.

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Cale Gundy led Oklahoma to a 48-14 victory, throwing for 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Sooners’ 48 points tied a program record for a bowl game that stood until their 55-20 win over Florida in the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

Oklahoma scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to take control and took a 34-7 lead into halftime.

Oklahoma vs. LSU, Jan. 4, 2004

The defenses dominated this game as LSU won 21-14 to win the BCS national championship.

The Sooners held the Tigers to just 312 yards with 64 of those coming on the first LSU play.

But Oklahoma managed just 154 yards and Marcus Spears returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown to open the second half as the Sooners played a virtual road game for a championship in the Sugar Bowl.

There was some controversy entering this game as USC entered the bowl season ranked atop The Associated Press and coaches’ polls, but the Sooners and LSU were picked for the BCS championship game.

After the season, the BCS formula was tweaked to put more weight on the polls rather than computer rankings.

Oklahoma vs. Houston, Sept. 1, 2019

The 2019 season was initially supposed to begin the day before but an offer from television to move the game to Sunday — a week before the NFL season began — made it an attractive move for Oklahoma.

Otherwise, the game was going to be an 11 a.m. kick.

Jalen Hurts made his OU debut with a massive game — 332 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 176 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

It is the only regular season game the Sooners have played on a Sunday before this weekend’s matchup with Ole Miss.

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