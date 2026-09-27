Vikings vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off in an NFC showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers are desperate for a win after starting the season 0-2. Meanwhile, the Vikings will welcome back Kyler Murray at quarterback, hoping he can lead them to a win, which would extend their record to 3-0 this year.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're talking about player props. Let's look at three of my favorites.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Baker Mayfield UNDER 216.5 Passing yards (-111)

Kyler Murray 21+ Rushing Yards (-118)

T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (+330)

Baker Mayfield UNDER 216.5 Passing yards (-111)

I ranked Baker Mayfield to go under his passing yards total as my No. 3 prop bet for Week 3 in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

I bet on Baker Mayfield last week, but his performance disgusted me, so I'm going to flip and bet the UNDER on his passing yards total. He has to face a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in opponent dropback success rate, and one that is also elite at blitzing and pressuring the quarterback. If the first two weeks are any indication of Mayfield's play moving forward, it's not hitting the over on his total in this game.

Kyler Murray 21+ Rushing Yards (-118)

With Kyler Murray healthy, I expect him to use his legs early and often in this game. He had already rushed twice for nine yards early in the game against the Packers in Week 1. He has averaged 36.4 rushing yards per game throughout his career, so I'm surprised to see his total this low for this game.

T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (+330)

T.J. Hockenson has been the clear No. 2 option in the passing game for the Vikings. He's second on the team in targets (9), receptions (7), and yards (65). He has also already found the end zone once, so I expect Murray to look to him when the Vikings get into the red zone.

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