Baker Mayfield Injury Update Shifts Packers vs. Bucs Odds in Week 4; Tampa Bay's Super Bowl Odds Tank

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield exited the team's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the closing minutes with a thumb injury, and it appears he's going to miss some time.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mayfield dislocated his right thumb and will have an MRI on Monday. Rapoport said it's "likely" that the star quarterback will miss time, and that's reflected in the Bucs' odds for their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb, per coach Todd Bowles. MRI tomorrow. But likely to miss time. pic.twitter.com/U5jZKK1oQ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point underdog at home in the matchup with the 1-2 Packers, and DraftKings Sportsbook moved this line multiple points from the lookahead line before the Bucs' Week 3 game kicked off.

That's a sign that oddsmakers don't expect Mayfield to suit up, which would mean that rookie Jalon Daniels would get the start. Daniels came into the game against the Vikings and was picked on the final play (a Hail Mary attempt) to end the game. There's no doubt that Daniels' lack of experience would be a major concern for a Bucs team that is winless this season and dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense.

With the Bucs sitting at 0-3, oddsmakers have also dropped their Super Bowl odds a considerable amount now that Mayfield is injured. Tampa Bay is just one game out of first place in the NFC South, but it has the secnod-worst odds in the division to win the Super Bowl.

Tampa dropped from +5500 to +10000 in the latest Super Bowl odds, and it's in danger of remaining winless if Mayfield misses a significant amount of time. The Bucs are underdogs against Green Bay and have matchups against Dallas and Pittsburgh on the schedule in the coming weeks.

This season, Mayfield has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He's added 11 carries for 65 yards and a score on the ground.

Tampa's season is already hanging in the balance, and an extended Mayfield absence could end up being the nail in the coffin for the Bucs' playoff hopes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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