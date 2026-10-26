Legendary Oklahoma Quarterback Returns, Leads Buccaneers to Lopsided Win

Baker Mayfield is back.

Mayfield, the former Oklahoma star quarterback who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made his return after missing three games with a dislocated throwing thumb. He led the Bucs to a dominant, 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in a divisional matchup.

The Buccaneers didn’t put too much pressure on Mayfield’s shoulders in his first game back. He threw only 11 passes, though he completed seven of his attempts for 64 yards and a touchdown. Mayfield finished the day with a respectable 70.4 quarterback rating (QBR).

Mayfield’s return is massive for the Bucs, who have struggled mightily to begin 2026. Tampa Bay went 1-2 while he was sidelined, as undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started in his absence.

Even after Sunday’s win, Tampa Bay is 2-5 and tied for third in the NFC South. The Buccaneers trail the first-place Panthers by a game and a half.

Mayfield, however, must play better than he did before suffering his injury for the Bucs to compete. In his first three games, he completed only 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also lost three fumbles.

Mayfield, of course, was a legend during his career at Oklahoma. He led OU to a 33-6 record over his three seasons in Norman and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

The Buccaneers will play another divisional game next week, when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

OU rookie logs clutch interception

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who spent the 2025 season at Oklahoma, helped the Falcons pull off a major upset.

Daniels intercepted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the squads. Atlanta held a 26-20 lead at the time of Daniels’ interception, and the Falcons kicked a field goal to ice the game just a couple minutes later.

In addition to his clutch pick, Daniels registered 11 total tackles, nine solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He was awarded a game ball for his outstanding performance.

Daniels’ big game came just one week after he was involved in a scary situation. In the Falcons’ 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears last week, Daniels had to be carted off the field after suffering a neck injury. The rookie linebacker went to a local hospital after suffering his injury, but he eventually made it back to the stadium and was cleared to play leading up to this week’s game.

Daniels began his collegiate career at Oklahoma State before transferring to OU ahead of the 2025 season. He was a key defensive piece for the Sooners last year, helping them reach the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Kyler Murray gets another win

Another Sooner Heisman winner, Kyler Murray, led his team to a win on Sunday.

Murray led the Minnesota Vikings to a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings improved to 6-0 with the victory, and after the Kansas City Chiefs lost on Sunday Night Football, they are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

His stat line wasn’t flashy, but Murray played a clean game. The signal caller completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 150 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 39 yards.

Murray is playing his first season in Minnesota after spending the first seven years of his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals. He suffered a concussion in Week 1 and missed two games after that, but he has since been the Vikings’ starting quarterback.

Murray was Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in 2018, when the Sooners went 11-2 and made the CFP. He won the Heisman Trophy that year.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.