NFL Week 7 Best Bets (Predictions for 49ers vs. Falcons, Broncos vs. Cardinals on Sunday)

Week 7 of the NFL season has a few fantastic primetime matchups, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, and the SI Betting team is ready to get back in the saddle and make some picks.

Fresh off of a sweep in Week 6 of the season, there's a loaded 12-game slate on Sunday to dive into, though the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are off this week on their bye.

Every week throughout the 2026 season, the SI Betting team of Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey share their NFL Best Bets, and Week 7 is no different. The goal of this column is simple:

We choose our favorite bet for Sunday or Monday, and our awesome readers get a chance to ride with us, or fade us. Plus, we'll keep track of our record here to see how we fare throughout the season.

Week 6 was one of our best showings of the year, as Dewey easily cashed a bet on the Carolina Panthers to win and cover against the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles and MacMillan was able to sneak in a cover in the New York Jets (+7.5) matchup with the New England Patriots.

This week, the team is eyeing a total in one of the three games in the 4 p.m. EST window and a road favorite that has been one of the best teams in the NFL.

MacMillan has picked every single game in his Road to 272 column (like he does every week), so if we don't hit the game you want to bet on in this story, make sure to check out his column!

Now, let's keep the wins coming in Week 7!

NFL Best Bets for Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals UNDER 43.5 (-105) – Peter Dewey

San Francisco 49ers -2.5 (-118) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals UNDER 43.5 (-105) – Peter Dewey

The Denver Broncos are road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, but there is no way I’m taking a side in this matchup, especially after Arizona’s upset of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

Instead, for the first time this season, my best bet is a total.

The Denver offense is 24th in EPA/Play, 29th in success rate and 31st in yards per play this season, looking like a shell of the team that made the AFC title game in the 2025 campaign. Only the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles – who are now starting backup Tanner McKee – are averaging fewer yards per play than Denver.

There are some scary Bo Nix stats for Denver this season. Here’s where he ranks in some key advance metrics amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 snaps this season:

EPA/Play: 28th of 39 QBs

Success Rate: 36th of 39 QBs

Average Depth of Target (ADoT): 39th of 39 QBs

Nix simply isn’t pushing the ball downfield and Jaylen Waddel, Courtland Sutton and others are afterthoughts in a checkdown-heavy offense. Maybe Nix isn’t 100 percent healthy after the ankle injury he suffered last season, but he’s not the same quarterback right now.

On the other side of the ball, Denver has been one of the elite defenses in the NFL the last few weeks, moving up into the top-12 in the league in points allowed, yards per play allowed, EPA/Play and success rate.

The Cardinals are ninth in success rate and 15th in EPA/Play on offense, yet they’ve still scored 21 or fewer points in three of their six games. I expect Jacoby Brissett to have a much tougher time against a Denver pass defense that – without Pat Surtain II – dominated Seattle and the Los Angeles Chargers in back-to-back weeks.

This bet comes down to the fact that we can’t bet on Denver to put up enough points in a winnable game. The UNDER has hit in five of the Broncos’ six games this season, mainly due to the fact that they’ve scored 23 or fewer points in five games and 20 or fewer points in four games.

I’ll bet on that trend continuing in Week 7.

San Francisco 49ers -2.5 (-118) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan

The Atlanta Falcons' defense got off to a strong start this season, but its biggest weakness was depth, especially in the secondary. Unfortunately, A.J. Terrell isn't ready to come back from his stint on IR, and C.J. Henderson is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after being limited at practice throughout the week. That leaves their defensive backfield extremely susceptible, especially considering they now have to take on an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy.

There is a strong argument to be made that the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFL. They're second in the league in EPA per play and fifth in opponent EPA per play, making them the only team alongside the Chiefs to rank inside the top five in both those metrics.

I'm surprised we're able to bet on the far better team with the spread at less than a field goal. I'll back San Francisco as a road favorite in this spot.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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