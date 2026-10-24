Dolphins vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their BYE week, still looking for their first win of the season after starting off 0-5. They have a chance to do exactly that on Sunday when they hit the road to take on the 2-4 New York Jets.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Dolphins vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Geno Smith OVER 20.5 Completions (-130)

Ollie Gordon II UNDER 49.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime Touchdown (+400)

Geno Smith OVER 20.5 Completions (-130)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Geno Smith to go over his completions total as my No. 9-ranked prop for Week 7:

The Miami Dolphins' defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete a blistering 76.55% of pass attempts against them. That's the highest opponent completion percentage in the NFL by 7.4%.

That's great news for Geno Smith, who ranks ninth among NFL quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected this season. As long as the Jets don't win this one in a blowout, leading to Smith not having to throw much late in the game, I expect him to soar over this total.

Ollie Gordon II UNDER 49.5 Rush Yards (-115)

The Jets' biggest strength is their run defense. They rank fourth in opponent rush EPA and have allowed just 4.2 yards per carry. That means the smart game plan for the Dolphins will be to go to the air, which could keep Ollie Gordon II's carries limited. Let's bet the UNDER on his rushing yards total in this AFC East duel.

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime Touchdown (+400)

Kenyon Sadiq is second on the Jets in targets (24), receptions (15), and receiving yards (158). Despite that, his odds are set at 4-1 to score a touchdown. He now gets to face a Dolphins team that has allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. Four tight ends have scored against the Dolphins this season, so let's bet on Sadiq to be the fifth.

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