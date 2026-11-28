Live In-Game Observations for No. 17 Oklahoma's Regular Season Finale at No. 23 Missouri
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COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s contest between No. 17 Oklahoma and No. 23 Missouri from Faurot Field. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
44 minutes until kickoff
Oklahoma’s projected starting offensive line per warmups:
Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Fodje
As expected following the injury to E’Marion Harris.
— Chapman
50 minutes until kickoff
Ryan Fodje has large tape jobs on both ankles, but he doesn’t seem to be limited as the Sooners have started stretching.
He’s projected to start at right tackle today in place of E’Marion Harris.
— Chapman
90 minutes until kickoff
There were a few updates on the final availability report of the week.
Receiver Parker Livingstone and defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu were both upgraded to available for the contest against the Tigers.
Offensive lineman E’Marion Harris was downgraded to out.
Ryan Fodje is projected to start at right tackle in place of Harris.
This is the Sooners’ first trip to Faurot Field since Missouri finished the renovations to the north end zone.
The “Rock M” remains, but the new enclosed portion of the stadium due to the suites should keep the sound in the stadium much more effectively than the previous setup. Should make for a fun afternoon!
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman