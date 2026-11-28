COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s contest between No. 17 Oklahoma and No. 23 Missouri from Faurot Field. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

44 minutes until kickoff

Oklahoma’s projected starting offensive line per warmups:

Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Fodje

As expected following the injury to E’Marion Harris.

— Chapman

50 minutes until kickoff

Ryan Fodje has large tape jobs on both ankles, but he doesn’t seem to be limited as the Sooners have started stretching.

He’s projected to start at right tackle today in place of E’Marion Harris.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— Chapman

90 minutes until kickoff

There were a few updates on the final availability report of the week.

Receiver Parker Livingstone and defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu were both upgraded to available for the contest against the Tigers.

Offensive lineman E’Marion Harris was downgraded to out.

Ryan Fodje is projected to start at right tackle in place of Harris.

This is the Sooners’ first trip to Faurot Field since Missouri finished the renovations to the north end zone.

The “Rock M” remains, but the new enclosed portion of the stadium due to the suites should keep the sound in the stadium much more effectively than the previous setup. Should make for a fun afternoon!

— Chapman

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.