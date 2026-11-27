John Hoover

With seven straight November wins in their pocket dating back to last year, the Sooners have a chance to finish the season with nine wins. Not too bad, considering they were just 4-4 and limping to the finish line less than a month ago. Can interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten sustain enough of those quarter-eating, length-of-the-field possessions at Faurot Field to push the Sooners to their fourth straight victory and an 8-4 regular -season finish — and a 6-3 mark in Southeastern Conference play? The Tigers lost three of four games (to No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas and No. 1 Georgia) before bouncing back with a big win over Kentucky in Columbia last week. Their defense isn’t good, but their offense will score. Can the Sooners keep up?

Final Score: Missouri 28, Oklahoma 27

Ryan Chapman

Missouri represents another step up for Jason Witten and the OU offense to deal with. The Tiger defense is comparable, though different, than Texas A&M's unit, but the offense can actually put points on the board and assert pressure if the Sooners come up empty on possessions. Oklahoma's defense needs to have a good tackling day to get Missouri's offense behind the chains. That could help OU force turnovers, which the Tigers have not often given out throughout the year. Missouri can also rush the passer, which will be a big test for John Mateer's decision making. If he can get the ball out quickly, the Sooners will have a chance to make the plays on both sides of the ball to win a tight one.

Final Score: Oklahoma 17, Missouri 16

Carson Field

Oklahoma looks like a totally different team than it did earlier in the year. The Sooners’ defense is still one of the nation’s best. And while the offense isn’t a high-flying attack, it has improved significantly. The Sooners have averaged 25 points per game since they parted ways with Ben Arbuckle and promoted Jason Witten to be the interim offensive coordinator. OU’s complementary brand of football has allowed the Sooners to climb to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings — just a few weeks after the season seemed lost in late October. The Sooners will cap off their turnaround with an impressive road win against Missouri.

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Final Score: Oklahoma 31, Missouri 23

Ryan Aber

This matchup is extremely intriguing. Oklahoma's defense hasn't been tested in a major way over the last two games for various reasons — the weather vs. Ole Miss making it almost impossible for Trinidad Chambliss and push the ball through the air and Texas A&M's inept offense. But Missouri is a different animal. Jamal Roberts is probably the best running back the Sooners have faced this season; Austin Simmons has 25 touchdowns with just four interceptions through the air and the Tigers have one of the best receiver duos around in Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode. The secondary in particular will be tested in a way they haven't been since at least Texas. Oklahoma will need do tackle well defensively, make enough disruptive plays to keep Simmons out of rhythm, establish the run offensively and at least get enough explosive plays to keep the Tigers' defense honest. If they're able to do that, the Sooners have a good chance of escaping Columbia with their first win there since 2006.

Final Score: Oklahoma 20, Missouri 17

Brady Trantham

Jason Witten's offense has improved each week in terms of being able to perform more tasks and execute with consistency. Not to mention the subtle uptick in scoring with each outing and you have a Sooner offense that is playing with confidence for the first time in 2026. OU's balanced attack, with John Mateer's legs now a big part of the equation, proves too much for the Tigers' stout but leaky defense. Sooners force a few turnovers to make Missouri's final home game of the year a nightmare.

Final Score: Oklahoma 31 Missouri 21

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