NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s home finale, which pits the No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners against the Texas A&M Aggies. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

20 minutes until kickoff

Though Oklahoma went through its Senior Day festivities against New Mexico, the program did announce the 2026 award winners.

Derrick Shepard Inspirational Walk-On Award:

Sean Hutton

Gunnar Allen

Bob Kalsu Award:

Kip Lewis

Jake Maikkula

Michael Fasusi

Don Key Award:

Peyton Bowen

Owen Heinecke

John Mateer

Taylor Wein

— Chapman

30 minutes until kickoff

Running back Tory Blaylock has continued to roll through everything at full speed, as usual in warm-ups. Looks like he’s good to go today despite being listed as a game-time decision.

— Chapman

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40 minutes until kickoff

The projected starting offensive line is unchanged based on warm-ups, but Ryan Fodje is working at right tackle behind starter E’Marion Harris.

— Chapman

48 minutes until kickoff

Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje and running back Tory Blaylock are both going through warmups in their early stages.

Both were listed as game-time decisions on the final SEC availability report.

— Ryan Aber

90 minutes until kickoff

No real change for Oklahoma’s Ryan Fodje on the final availability report of the week.

The offensive lineman was listed as a game-time decision. Running back Tory Blaylock was also listed as a game-time decision.

Defensive back Dakoda Fields was ruled out.

Texas A&M receiver TK Norman was officially ruled out for the contest, and defensive back Dezz Ricks popped up as a game-time decision.

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