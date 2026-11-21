Live In-Game Updates From No. 22 Oklahoma's Home Finale Against Texas A&M
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NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s home finale, which pits the No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners against the Texas A&M Aggies. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
20 minutes until kickoff
Though Oklahoma went through its Senior Day festivities against New Mexico, the program did announce the 2026 award winners.
Derrick Shepard Inspirational Walk-On Award:
- Sean Hutton
- Gunnar Allen
Bob Kalsu Award:
- Kip Lewis
- Jake Maikkula
- Michael Fasusi
Don Key Award:
- Peyton Bowen
- Owen Heinecke
- John Mateer
- Taylor Wein
— Chapman
30 minutes until kickoff
Running back Tory Blaylock has continued to roll through everything at full speed, as usual in warm-ups. Looks like he’s good to go today despite being listed as a game-time decision.
— Chapman
40 minutes until kickoff
The projected starting offensive line is unchanged based on warm-ups, but Ryan Fodje is working at right tackle behind starter E’Marion Harris.
— Chapman
48 minutes until kickoff
Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje and running back Tory Blaylock are both going through warmups in their early stages.
Both were listed as game-time decisions on the final SEC availability report.
— Ryan Aber
90 minutes until kickoff
No real change for Oklahoma’s Ryan Fodje on the final availability report of the week.
The offensive lineman was listed as a game-time decision. Running back Tory Blaylock was also listed as a game-time decision.
Defensive back Dakoda Fields was ruled out.
Texas A&M receiver TK Norman was officially ruled out for the contest, and defensive back Dezz Ricks popped up as a game-time decision.
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman