Live Updates From Oklahoma's Battle With No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry

DALLAS — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from the Cotton Bowl throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

13:04 1Q

Oklahoma’s starters on defense:

Wein — Jackson — Stone — Adebawore

Kip Lewis — Heinecke — Powers

Haynes — P. Bowen — Robinson — Guillory

— Chapman

15:00 1Q

Oklahoma’s starters on offense:



Fodje — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Harris

Sategna — Beers — Hansen — Thomas

Mateer — Hatton Jr.

— Chapman

2:43 p.m.

Texas won the toss. The Longhorns deferred their option to the second half.

John Mateer and the OU offense coming up first.

— Chapman

2:17 p.m.

Something to monitor…

Heath Ozaeta just looks like he banged his knee… He pulled himself out of the huddle in warm-ups to go talk to the trainer on the sideline… This is not a drill…

— Chapman

2:03 p.m.

Oklahoma’s starting offensive line from left to right per warm-ups:

Fodje — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Harris

Eddy Pierre-Louis has a sizeable brace on his right knee. Peyton Joseph was working as the second-string right guard behind Ozaeta.

— Chapman

1:56

Eli Bowen has been in and out of the Sooners' pre-game warmups.

Bowen's left ankle is very heavily taped.

— Ryan Aber

1:30 p.m.

Junior cornerback Eli Bowen was labeled as a game-time decision on today’s availability report. He helped his position group go through the initial warm-ups, and he did everything despite looking hobbled.

We’ll see if he gives it a go today. Looked pretty similar to how slow David Stone moved in the lead-up to the Georgia game, but Stone obviously was able to tough it out and put in a shift for the Sooners in Athens.

— Chapman

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