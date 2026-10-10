Live Updates From Oklahoma's Battle With No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry
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DALLAS — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from the Cotton Bowl throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
13:04 1Q
Oklahoma’s starters on defense:
Wein — Jackson — Stone — Adebawore
Kip Lewis — Heinecke — Powers
Haynes — P. Bowen — Robinson — Guillory
— Chapman
15:00 1Q
Oklahoma’s starters on offense:
Fodje — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Harris
Sategna — Beers — Hansen — Thomas
Mateer — Hatton Jr.
— Chapman
2:43 p.m.
Texas won the toss. The Longhorns deferred their option to the second half.
John Mateer and the OU offense coming up first.
— Chapman
2:17 p.m.
Something to monitor…
Heath Ozaeta just looks like he banged his knee… He pulled himself out of the huddle in warm-ups to go talk to the trainer on the sideline… This is not a drill…
— Chapman
2:03 p.m.
Oklahoma’s starting offensive line from left to right per warm-ups:
Fodje — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Harris
Eddy Pierre-Louis has a sizeable brace on his right knee. Peyton Joseph was working as the second-string right guard behind Ozaeta.
— Chapman
1:56
Eli Bowen has been in and out of the Sooners' pre-game warmups.
Bowen's left ankle is very heavily taped.
— Ryan Aber
1:30 p.m.
Junior cornerback Eli Bowen was labeled as a game-time decision on today’s availability report. He helped his position group go through the initial warm-ups, and he did everything despite looking hobbled.
We’ll see if he gives it a go today. Looked pretty similar to how slow David Stone moved in the lead-up to the Georgia game, but Stone obviously was able to tough it out and put in a shift for the Sooners in Athens.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.