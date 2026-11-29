COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers saw the symbolism after Saturday’s 34-31 come-from-behind victory over Missouri at Faurot Field.

“It was honestly kind of how our season went,” Beers said. “We struggled in the first half of the season and we came out strong in the second half and I think we know how to finish strong and we knew how to finish strong tonight when we needed to.”

Sooners coach Brent Venables once again invoked the “Hard to Kill” motto that became his team’s rallying cry during last season’s magical November run to the College Football Playoff.

This Oklahoma team dug itself in too much of a hole to make the CFP — though they’d be there in next season’s 24-team field — but the Sooners once again showed plenty of resilience.

That was encapsulated Saturday when Oklahoma fell behind 20-0 with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

A quick response gave the Sooners the spark they needed to explode in the second half and ultimately win a shootout thanks to Tate Sandell’s game-winning 30-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining.

Oklahoma had found themselves in plenty of big holes this season.

The Sooners were down 21-0 early in the second quarter at Georgia on Sept. 26. On Halloween, in the game that ultimately marked the end of the Ben Arbuckle era, Oklahoma trailed 28-10 at halftime and 35-10 late in the third.

In both of those games, the Sooners did show some fight, but Saturday, they were able to turn that fight into victory.

The victory was the third-largest comeback in Oklahoma history.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It was behind only the 2019 victory at Baylor, where the Sooners trailed 28-3 early in the second quarter only to ultimately win 34-31, and the 2021 Red River Rivalry, where the Sooners came back from a 28-7 deficit after one to win 55-48 after Caleb Williams came in to replace a struggling Spencer Rattler.

“These kids have been through a lot this year and they’ve never flinched,” interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten said.

Venables spent some time in his postgame press conference lamenting what could have been this season, saying his team was capable of more than what its 8-4 regular-season record will bring, but he also praised his team’s response.

“This is a team that refused to give in and refused to break,” Venables said, “and a team that made a decision. This is a players’ game. This is a game of doing. This is a game of action. This is a game that you’ve got to show up. That’s a base requirement to have any kind of shot. And this is a group that made a decision.”

Even trailing 20-0 after Missouri had to settle for a second-quarter field goal despite having first-and-goal from the OU 3, players said there was a calm on the sideline.

It was a calm that can only come about from the chaos that typified much of the season.

“When we went down 20 in the first half or whatever it was … felt like we were right where we needed to be,” Beers said.

Venables might not exactly agree with that assessment, but it certainly speaks to the measured response even when everything appeared to be crumbling around the Sooners.

There were plenty of moments along the way that built toward the result, but perhaps the most critical stretch came coming out of halftime when the Sooners quickly drove 75 yards for a touchdown without ever getting to third down. Owen Heinecke had his first career interception a few plays later, and then John Mateer ran in from 15 yards out two plays later to put Oklahoma ahead for the first time less than halfway through the third.

“There’s people in life that watch it happen, there’s people that make it happen, and people that wake up and say, ‘What the hell happened?,” Venables said. “This is a team that made it happen, and no badge of honor or anything like that. There’s certainly, in the big picture, this is a team that was capable of more and we didn’t get it done for, again, lots of different reasons. And again, this is a team that ultimately as we say all the time, ‘You’re defined by your finish.’ It sounds kind of cliche-ish and all that kind of stuff. … This is a group that refused to listen to the noise and refused to stop showing up and working and finishing the season the way that we’re capable of.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.