Status Still Unclear for Key Piece of Oklahoma Secondary

DALLAS — Oklahoma avoided some potential bad news heading into their annual matchup with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

Cornerback Eli Bowen, who suddenly appeared on the SEC availability report Friday evening, has been listed as a "game time decision" on the availability report ahead of the Red River Rivalry. The talented corner appears to have suffered an injury late during the week of practice, but is going to be available for the game.

Bowen has started 21 games for OU since his first against Texas in 2024. He missed the first four games of last year dealing with an ankle injury before return and starting against Kent State. He's notched three interceptions, including a 87-yard pick six in Oklahoma's win over Alabama last season, during his career.

Bowen entered the availability report last night listed as "questionable."

OU will be happy to potentially have Bowen available as their cornerback room took a hit over the last two weeks.

Jacobe Johnson, the Sooners third cornerback, was ruled out on Wednesday's availability report. Johnson suffered a lower-leg injury in the 41-13 loss to Georgia two weeks ago. Johnson has played 59 snaps in 2026, including a season-high 20-play performance in the 14-6 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

Oklahoma will look to reserve corners Trystan Haynes and Dakoda Fields to pick up the slack in place of the injured Johnson.

Haynes has played the most snaps (28 per Pro Football Focus) while Fields has logged only 17. Both played in OU's season opener against UTEP and got some time during the blowout loss in Athens.

Both players were four-star recruits coming out of high school. Haynes came from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City in 2025. Fields originally played at the University of Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma last January.

No Oklahoma cornerback has nabbed an interception so far in 2026. Safety Omarion Robinson earned an interception off of a Kip Lewis-tipped pass against Georgia. Every other OU turnover forced has been a recovered fumble.

Sooners listed as "out" are Eddy Pierre-Louis, Taylor Heim, Trell Harris, Xavier Robinson, Fred Hinton, Michael Fasusi, Trynae Washington and Johnson.

Fasusi has not played since the first quarter of the season opener. Harris remains out due to a lacerated internal organ and his status moving forward remains up in the air. Robinson, Hinton and Washington appear to have been a victim of bye week injuries.

Pierre-Louis started at left guard this season but was benched to start the game against Georgia. He eventually came in at right guard to finish the game.

Tight end Jack Van Dorselaer remained listed as "probable."

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