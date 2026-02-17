Oklahoma Wide Receiver Commit Schedules Official Visits with Sooners, Other Schools

Tra’Von Hall is committed to Oklahoma, but he hasn’t ruled out other options.

Hall, a wide receiver from the Class of 2027, will take an official visit to Florida on May 28 before officially visiting Ole Miss on June 5, per 247Sports. The wideout prospect also has an official visit to OU planned for June 12, according to the recruiting outlet.

Hall’s background

Listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, Hall is a consensus 3-star prospect from Tuscaloosa, AL. He is ranked as the No. 712 overall prospect and the No. 93 wide receiver in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.

As a junior at Central High School in 2025, Hall caught 25 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground with 519 yards and 12 touchdowns on only 41 carries.

OU got in the race for Hall early.

When the Sooners offered Hall on Oct. 3, they were only the third Power Four program to have done so, along with Colorado and Mississippi State. At the time, Hall was an unranked prospect by all major recruiting outlets.

Hall pledged with Oklahoma on Nov. 30, just after the Sooners defeated LSU 17-13 at home in their regular-season finale.

Since his commitment, the offers have piled in for Hall.

Other schools pursuing him

In the first month and a half of 2026, Hall has received offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida and Arkansas. He also collected offers from Auburn, Ole Miss and Cincinnati late in the fall.

Hall was once an afterthought for major programs, and now he is highly sought after — and it appears that the wideout will explore his options.

Both of the schools that Hall has reportedly scheduled visits to will be under new leadership in 2026. Florida fired Billy Napier midway through the 2025 season and replaced him with former Tulane coach Jon Sumrall. Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding was promoted to head coach after Lane Kiffin departed in favor of LSU after the regular season.

After receiving an offer from hometown Alabama, Hall attended the Crimson Tide’s junior day in January, according to Brett Greenberg, who covers Alabama for 247Sports.

State of OU’s ‘27 class

Even though more schools have taken notice of Hall lately, the Sooners haven’t stopped pushing to keep the 2027 wide receiver.

OU head coach Brent Venables and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones stopped by Tuscaloosa on Jan. 28 to meet up with Hall.

Honored & Blessed To Have @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett Down Here In Alabama Where It All Started🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/gniPOkoo2v — Tra’Von Hall (@trayhall1485665) January 28, 2026

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is currently ranked No. 1 nationally by all major outlets with 13 commits. Of the Sooners’ 13 pledges, seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

Hall is one of two wideouts committed to OU from the cycle, along with 4-star Demare Dezeurn of Pacific Palisades, CA.

It’s evident that Venables and his staff saw Hall as a diamond in the rough. Now that several other major programs are in the mix, it will be interesting to see how the spring unfolds for him.