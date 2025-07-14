LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Calls Oklahoma Transfers ‘Unbelievable Players’
ATLANTA — LSU has arguably the most explosive passing offense in the SEC, and two former Sooners will be part of their arsenal in 2025.
Wide receiver Nic Anderson and tight end Bauer Sharp both transferred from Oklahoma to LSU in December. Those two will team up with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who finished fifth nationally in passing with 4,052 yards in 2024.
Nussmeier, entering his second year as the Tigers’ starting signal caller, believes that LSU’s offense will only be better with Anderson and Sharp in the lineup.
“Both of those guys are unbelievable players,” Nussmeier said.
Anderson broke out as a redshirt freshman for the Sooners in 2023, catching 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught the game-winning TD in OU’s Red River Rivalry win over Texas and was a semifinalist (along with Sooners safety Peyton Bowen) for the Shaun Alexander Award as national freshman of the year honors.
A quadriceps injury sidelined Anderson for almost all of the 2024 campaign. His only appearance came in the Sooners’ loss to Tennessee, and he didn’t log any catches in that game.
Before Anderson’s addition this year, LSU already had a stacked wide receiver room. The Tigers return 2024 wideouts Chris Hilton Jr. and Aaron Anderson, and they also picked up former Kentucky star Barion Brown from the portal.
Now healthy, Anderson is another weapon in the arsenal.
“He's very electric,” Nussmeier said. “Very, very good football player and makes plays on the ball in the air that are unbelievable. For him and me, it's about getting the chemistry down and the timing and getting on the same page on things. And that's what the summer has been for, and spring ball.”
Anderson was one of many injured receivers for OU in 2024, as he, Andrel Anthony, Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks all missed significant time with various injuries.
Because of that, Sharp ended the year as Oklahoma’s leading receiver with 324 yards on 42 catches (7.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.
Perhaps the Sharp moment that will be most remembered by OU fans is the trick play that centered around him in the LSU game. On a double-pass play, Sharp made the catch, felt pressure from the defense and lobbed the ball into the air. It floated straight into a Tiger defender’s hands for an interception.
That was one of many forgettable plays in OU’s 37-17 loss to LSU to end the regular season.
But Nussmeier and his Tiger teammates haven’t forgotten about that play.
“It comes up all the time,” Nussmeier said. “I had a TikTok of him throwing the interception come up on my ‘For You' page, and I sent it to him. It’s funny. Sometimes we tell him he did it on purpose because he knew he was coming here. Obviously, it’s not a very fond moment for him, but he’s a tight end, not a quarterback.”
Sharp’s versatility between his blocking skills and pass-catching abilities will make him a threat in LSU’s offense, Nussmeier said.
“Bauer has kind of added another level of backbone to our offense and that type of mindset he has,” Nussmeier said. “He's ready to take somebody's face off. And he can make plays and he's electric with the ball in his hand.”
Oklahoma will again close their regular season against the Tigers, this time hosting LSU at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 29.