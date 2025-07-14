South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer Expects Raucous Atmosphere for Oklahoma
ATLANTA — A year after the Sooners hosted South Carolina for the first time as SEC foes, Oklahoma will make the return trip in 2025.
OU battles the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Gamecocks finished last season 9-4, winning their final six regular-season games.
South Carolina went 5-2 in home games in 2024, earning ranked wins against Texas A&M and Missouri late in the season.
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer — Oklahoma’s former tight ends coach from 2018 to 2020 — said that his team’s home-field advantage is unparalleled.
“Whether you’re playing a non-conference, an FCS team or a big-time SEC game, they’re going to be the same,” Beamer said on Monday at SEC Media Days. “That’s unique compared to other places I’ve been. They’re loud, they’re passionate, they’re loyal. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing.”
Williams-Brice Stadium was constructed in 1934 and currently has a capacity of 77,559. In terms of seats, the stadium is No. 10 in the SEC of the conference’s 16 members.
But in terms of rowdiness, Beamer believes that the Gamecock fan base sits atop the conference.
“They are a true home-field advantage for us,” Beamer said.
Defensive tackle Nick Barrett added, “What makes it unique is we have the best fans in the world.”
South Carolina’s home crowd was instrumental in the team’s late-season success.
The Gamecocks hosted Texas A&M right after the Aggies beat LSU and climbed to No. 10 in the AP Poll. South Carolina neutralized Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed early and raced to a 20-3 lead, eventually winning 44-20.
Two weeks later, the Gamecocks battled Missouri at home in what became a shootout. South Carolina took a 34-30 lead with 47 seconds remaining, and Mizzou had one last chance to answer. Backed by the roaring crowd at Williams-Brice, South Carolina intercepted Tigers quarterback Brady Cook to clinch the win.
“They play a significant role,” South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers said. “When teams are on offense, they’re super loud, chaotic.”
The Gamecocks’ only two losses at home in 2024 came against LSU and Ole Miss. They missed a game-tying field goal attempt as time expired against the Tigers and lost by 24 points to the Rebels.
But in both games, the crowd never relented.
“They stay in it pretty much the whole game,” Sellers said. “It’s not like they’re high or low. They’re always loud and into the game.”
Oklahoma’s game against South Carolina came in the middle of the Sooners’ downward slide.
OU fell 35-9 at home to the Gamecocks, trailing 21-0 in the first quarter after South Carolina scored two defensive touchdowns. The Sooners lost four of their next six games after that to finish the year 6-7.
This time, Beamer and company get to host the Sooners — and the former OU assistant expects a raucous atmosphere.
“That’ll be an awesome trip,” Beamer said. “I know a lot of Oklahoma fans are excited about that one. I’ve heard from a lot of Oklahoma people that are trying to plan their weekends. That’s what they can expect, and I know our fan base will be excited for every home game this year.”