Nate Hybl has Thought About his Legacy at Oklahoma After Two Decades

This is part one of a series on former Oklahoma quarterback Nate Hybl — his reflections during his time at OU, his perspective on the program entering the SEC as a native Georgian, and how his career can be an example of perseverance and growth that a current Sooner quarterback can potentially follow.

From SEC Country to a Sleeping Giant

Twenty-seven years ago, Nate Hybl couldn’t point out Oklahoma on a map.

A native of Hazlehurst in south Georgia, Hybl grew up in a blue-collar home where he and his younger brother Ryan would play “knee-football” in their living room as the SEC on CBS theme provided the soundtrack.

It just means more in SEC Land. With Oklahoma in the Big 8/Big 12, the Sooners were just outside of Hybl’s periphery as he grew up.

He eventually graduated from brotherly rough-housing to becoming a star quarterback at Hazelhurst High School — a status that earned him a path to the University of Georgia some 177 miles north of his hometown.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nate Hybl (8) in action against the Washington State Cougars during the 2003 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Sooners defeated the Cougars 34-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hybl’s career as a Bulldog was not meant to be. Following a redshirt season in 1998, Hybl had his sights set elsewhere. That’s when the opportunity came up for a trip to Norman in the winter of 1999, when a new coaching staff was putting the pieces in place for a return to prominence.

But Hybl was basically going to a foreign country. There was no deep, archived knowledge of the greatness of the Sooner football machine in his mind. The interlocking O and U did not inspire images of long Billy Sims touchdown runs or bone-crushing Brian Bosworth hits.

Despite a lack of familiarity, Hybl made the trip where he met up with Barry Holleyman, who played defensive line at OU from 1997 to 2001 and started in the 2000 National Championship game, for his recruiting visit to a Sooner basketball game.

It was a crimson baptism.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nate Hybl (8) in action against the Washington State Cougars during the 2003 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Sooners defeated the Cougars 34-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I didn’t know about ‘Boomer Sooner,’" Hybl told Sooners On SI. “The fans were singing ‘Boomer Sooner’ and my first thought was like, ‘That doesn’t really rhyme, why do they say that?’”

Even with the light-hearted culture shock, it didn’t take long for Hybl to get the lay of the land.

“This was a sleeping giant. There was so much pride. I (now) understand the word ‘community’ and what that means.

“The community of OU football, the brotherhood, the sisterhood, the familyhood. It’s potent. It’s passionate and really strong. Who wouldn’t want to be around this type of greatness and excellence?”

The Follow-Up Act

It’s difficult to follow a legend. Gene Bartow had to follow John Wooden at UCLA. Kalen DeBoer succeeded Nick Saban. Unless you can outdo the legend, your own legacy can be hard to fully appreciate.

A glance at Hybl’s accolades — a 19-3 record as a starter from 2001-02, a Big 12 title in 2002 and Rose Bowl MVP honors — might suggest his name still comes up often around bars and sports talk radio in Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

But Hybl’s time at Oklahoma lies between two iconic eras, wedged between a national title run led by Josh Heupel and a Heisman-winning surge from Jason White.

“It’s exciting and tough following a national championship and a legendary quarterback who preceded you,” Hybl said.

January 3, 2001 Orange Bowl. Florida State vs. Oklahoma at Pro Player Stadium, Miami, Florida. Oklahoma Qb Josh Heupel hugs #3 Josh Norman after winning the Orange Bowl 13-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Sooners had just won it all in 2000, but OU was still proving itself to be a sustainable winner in the 21st century with the 1990s still fresh in many people’s minds.

Hybl’s time as QB1 in Norman helped confirm that the Sooners were going to be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future. The wins speak for themselves.

Yet the narrative around him has always felt incomplete, as if his role in that stretch of OU football history is more of a bridge from one era to the next rather than a chapter that demands attention.

"There's No Such Thing as Fair"

It’s something that Hybl has thought about over two decades later, but the former quarterback known for his toughness answered the question of his legacy with some levity.

“It’s even tougher when people confuse your name for 20 years with the previous player,” Hybl said with a chuckle. Sooners fans from that era may still recall broadcasters reciting the quarterback lineage: “Heupel, Hybl and White.”

“Sincerely, yes, I do feel overlooked in conversations,” he said.

“Humbly, no. It is what it is. We won a national championship, then we lost a game at the end of the year (and came up short in 2001). Obviously, it was also hard to be followed by a guy who did win the Heisman.”

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jason White #18 looks to pass against the Texas Longhorns during their game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Texas. Oklahoma beat Texas 12-0. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hybl is quick to celebrate White’s Heisman and is just as invested in Oklahoma’s success as ever. Any reflection on his time in Norman isn’t rooted in bitterness, but in the frustration of falling short of his ultimate goal — a national championship.

Hybl believes in a “neutral universe” where "there’s no such thing as fair.” He takes a pragmatic view when looking back.

The air raid offense that Stoops and Mike Leach invaded the Big 12 with had been scouted and defended for two seasons by Hybl’s junior year. Oklahoma not only had a target on its back, but its scheme was less surprising and more expected to their opponents.

"We caught people off guard in 1999 and 2000 with our screen game," Hybl said. "By 2001, the cat was out of the bag. OU wasn’t a surprise anymore. (Going into 2001) we have huge expectations."

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops talks with Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach before the game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Personnel changes played a significant role. Two starters were gone on the offensive line from the national championship team. Former left guard Howard Duncan was moved to right tackle to start 2001. Things were different for Hybl, but the expectations were still there.

Still, he earned his success along with his team. Even with experience in the system, he began his starting career raw, tasked with upholding a standard that isn’t for the faint of heart. Hybl led during a phase he views as part of a larger “rhythm” — one that was peaking, but evolving.

More Than the Middle Chapter

After his playing career, questions of legacy weren’t top of mind. Hybl moved on to the NFL, earning time with the Cleveland Browns and becoming the first Oklahoma quarterback to stick at the position professionally, rather than being converted to another role.

But with the passage of time and a mature outlook, Hybl recognizes the weight that he dealt with during his first season as the starter.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nate Hybl (8) in action against the Washington State Cougars during the 2003 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Sooners defeated the Cougars 34-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would be lying if I didn’t say that the ghosts of not being exceptional haunted me at times in my life. That’s just being real.

“It can be hard for the individual, but knocking on the door every year puts you in position to win. Stoops re-laid that foundation in 2000. I’m not running from that,” Hybl added.

That kind of pressure has undone plenty of quarterbacks. For Hybl, it became part of the story — one that’s still waiting to be fully told.

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