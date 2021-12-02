Nine Oklahoma Players Receive All-Big 12 Selections

The college football regular season has come to an end which means it is now awards season across the country.

While Oklahoma missed out on competing for a Big 12 title this week in Arlington and didn't pick any yearly conference awards, nine Sooners were still named to the All-Big 12 teams on Thursday.

Redshirt senior tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall and redshirt senior punter Michael Turk led the way for Oklahoma both picking up first team honors.

Jeremiah Hall BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Seven other Sooners were given second team nods in linebacker Brian Asamoah, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, kicker Gabe Brkic, offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey.

Nik Bonitto Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

This marks the third straight year for Hall to receive an All-Big 12 selection and back-to-back first team honors.

His four touchdown receptions are tied for 12th-most in the conference and the most of any running back or fullback.

Turk, meanwhile, has certainly been one of the best punters in college football averaging 51.3 yards per punt - which would lead the country had he had enough punts to qualify (must average 3.6 punts per game and Turk only averages 2.8).

This is the third straight first team all-conference selection for Turk after he was first team all-Pac-12 each of the last two seasons with Arizona State.

A plethora of other Sooners also received honorable mentions including Brkic (as a special teams player), defensive back Pat Fields, defensive back Key Lawrence (newcomer), wide receiver Marvin Mims, offensive lineman Chris Murray, offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson, wide receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker Danny Stutsman (defensive newcomer), quarterback Caleb Williams (offensive player and offensive freshman) and Mike Woods (offensive newcomer).

This extends Oklahoma’s streak of having at least one all-conference player to 94 straight seasons dating back to 1926 and is the 105th of the last 106 seasons in which they had at least one first team selection (1925).