Report: Top Oklahoma Commit Michael Fasusi is Visiting Rival Texas
Oklahoma could be in danger of losing its top commit in the 2025 class, and to a rival.
Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is reportedly visiting Texas this weekend, according to Horns247 on Monday night.
Fasusi is a 5-star recruit from Lewisville (TX) and the top-rated commit in OU’s 2025 class. Rivals ranks Fasusi, listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country.
This news of a Texas visit comes after Fasusi just last week assured his OU pledge to OU Insider.
“It’s Sooner for life, man,” Fasusi told OU Insider then and later saying he wasn’t worried about other OU commits flipping despite a tough season for the Sooners.
There has been worry of Fasusi flipping to OU’s most hated rival since it was reported that the Longhorns were still pushing hard for him. The night before the Sooners beat Maine, Brent Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh were both in Lewisville to watch Fasusi and a handful of other OU targets. With the Longhorns on their second bye week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was also there for Fasusi.
Texas was included in Fasusi’s top five schools, along with Texas A&M, Missouri and Oregon. The Aggies are also still reportedly after Fasusi. He ultimately committed to the Sooners on Aug. 21.
"(If I had a list) OU would be, like, on the top of all the schools right now," Fasusi told Sooners on SI in January. "Just my relationship with Coach Bedenbaugh, what they got going on over there, the culture."
WATCH: 5-Star Offensive Lineman Michael Fasusi Commits to Oklahoma
Since the commitment, though, the Sooners have gone 5-5 and fired their offensive coordinator while the Longhorns are 9-1 and College Football Playoff contenders. So far, the Sooners haven’t lost any 2025 commits since Seth Littrell was fired as offensive coordinator and OU endured a three-game losing streak.
Venables has said he doesn’t believe the struggles or coaching change will waiver the incoming class, though.
"No. 1, before I take a commitment, I want to know why they're committing. If they say, well, it's just because of this position coach and that's it, that's the end of the conversation,” Venables said after the coaching change. “There's going to be need for more conversation. I want guys that commit to the University of Oklahoma to enrich their lives, what this name, brand, this university, means to them, other families.
“At the end of the day, I'm the head coach, and it's important that the vision of the program, the decision-making process, comes from an alignment with the vision of the program and what they want for themselves through the program. Holistically speaking, there is an offense, a defense and special teams piece of it that's really important for all of these guys, and it can be very emotional. That goes without saying. But at the end of the day, they have to trust in myself as leader, and certainly this staff that's here right now, is going to work on those relationships.”
The early signing period is quickly approaching on Wednesday, Dec. 4.