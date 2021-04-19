Obi Obialo no longer on Oklahoma's roster

Scar-crossed wide receiver transferred from Marshall and never made an impact on the field after battling injuries his entire career

Oklahoma’s spring roster has shrunk by one.

According to the school’s official athletic department website, senior wide receiver Obi Obialo is no longer on the roster.

The development was first reported by OU Insider’s Parker Thune.

An OU spokesman confirmed Obialo's removal from the roster, but referred questions to head coach Lincoln Riley. Riley wasn’t available for comment Monday.

Obi Obialo Photo: OU Athletics

Obialo spent just over a year with the Sooners and wasn’t able to make a big impact on the field after a series of injuries.

He played in just two games in 2020 but didn’t catch a pass.

Obialo, from Coppell, TX, started his college career as a walk-on at Oklahoma State in 2016. He said last September that he had gotten hurt in high school and “lost all my offers.”

He sustained more injuries at OSU, then transferred to Marshall, where he played three seasons for the Thundering Herd but still battled the injury bug.

As a senior, Obialo transferred to OU as a graduate student and was atop the Sooners’ opening day depth chart against Missouri State, but was unable to play that day and never got back into the regular rotation.

“I'm happy to be here,” Obialo said in a video press conference last fall. “Just whatever they put me at — wide receiver, special teams — I'm gonna take that role and do the best I can.”

His best season was 2018 at Marshall, when he caught 42 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns. In his college career, Obialo has 998 receiving yards.