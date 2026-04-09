Observations From Oklahoma's Eighth Spring Practice

NORMAN — Oklahoma held practice on Thursday and allowed local media to view 30 minutes of the Sooners’ various drills.

Here are some observations from the Sooners On SI staff:

Injuries/Players that didn’t fully participate:

Five wide receivers were absent from practice: Jer’Michael Carter , Parker Livingstone , Elijah Thomas , Trell Harris and Isaiah Sategna .

, , , and . Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje was a limited participant, as he is working his way back up to speed. He participated in portions of the practice viewing, including the red-zone drills.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

General observations