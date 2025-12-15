Ryan Fodje's 'Growth' Has the Oklahoma Lineman Ready for Any Challenge in the CFP

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offensive line protected John Mateer admirably in the Sooners’ 23-21 victory over Alabama last month.

The Crimson Tide only sacked Mateer twice and hurried the OU quarterback on two other occasions.

Keeping Mateer upright will be a key in Friday’s College Football Playoff contest (7 p.m., ABC and ESPN), but the Sooners might have to take on Alabama without center Jake Maikkula.

He missed Oklahoma’s regular-season finale due to an infection, an absence that shifted the right side of the Sooners’ offensive line.

Right guard Febechi Nwaiwu slid from right guard to center, and true freshman Ryan Fodje was tasked with playing right guard between Nwaiwu and right tackle Derek Simmons instead of merely splitting time with Simmons.

Fodje started the year playing guard, but he had been primarily deployed at tackle since the Sooners’ loss to Ole Miss — a tough transition for any freshman to make up front.

“That guy, that’s a guy that’s had a lot of growth,” Nwaiwu said of Fodje on Sunday.

Fodje played 110 snaps on offense through OU’s first seven games per Pro Football Focus, primarily at right guard.

He then played 67 snaps at right tackle against Ole Miss, 66 snaps against Tennessee, 40 snaps against Alabama and then six snaps against Missouri as Simmons worked his way back into the lineup.

If Maikkula can’t go on Friday, Fodje will have to improve his run blocking from his showing against LSU, but Nwaiwu is backing the true freshman to continue to develop as he has all season.

“They are asking a lot of stuff from him and he’s stepping up while helping each other out in every way we can,” Nwaiwu said. “He’s going to be a great player here in the future and I expect a lot of great things for him. Just because he’s moved around doesn’t mean the standard doesn’t change for him and I know he knows that and I know he’s going to uphold that.”

Oklahoma rushed for just 74 yards in the first meeting with Alabama and totaled 212 yards of total offense, but Ben Arbuckle’s unit hopes to have a much better showing in the CFP.

And the Sooners have backed young pieces on the offensive line throughout the season.

Fellow true freshman Michael Fasusi has started every game he’s been healthy at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Eddy Pierre-Louis took over the starting spot at left guard for OU’s Red November run.

Add in sophomore running back Xavier Robinson, who hopes to be closer to 100 percent for this matchup with the Crimson Tide, and true freshman running back Tory Blaylock and the OU run game has lived and died on the backs of underclassmen all year long.

“The growth of this group is phenomenal,” Nwaiwu said. “We have a lot of young guys that have had to step up and have a big role for this team. They’ve done an incredible job.

“I’m extremely hard on those guys but extremely proud of them. … This is a hard league… They’ve stepped up and been reliable in critical moments and helped us get to a winning season. Extremely proud of them.”