Official: SEC Will Provide Public Information on Injury Reports

The Oklahoma Sooners are new to the SEC and this fall will be subject to revealing injuries and players' availability in football, basketball and baseball, at the risk of severe fines.

John E. Hoover

People take photos of an SEC sign outside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., during a celebration for OU joining the Southeastern Conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, July 1, 2024.
BIRMINGHAM, AL — Injury reports have come to the SEC.

Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each Conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball, beginning with the 2024 SEC football season, the league announced Thursday in a press release.

“This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

According to a policy approved by the Conference’s membership, SEC schools will be required to submit availability reports three days prior to each Conference football game (beginning on Wednesday in advance of a Saturday football game) with daily updates leading to a final report 90 minutes prior to game time.  In the sports of basketball and baseball, reports will be filed the night before each SEC contest with an update on game day.

Under the reporting structure, prior to game day, student-athletes will be designated as “available,” “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” for their next game.  To provide additional clarity on game day, student-athletes will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.   

Football school availability reports will be posted on the SEC’s website at SECsports.com/FBreports.

Failure to provide accurate and timely availability reports will subject schools to potential penalties ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

On Aug. 6, CBS Sports reported that the SEC appeared to be on the path to publicizing injury reports and using the NFL as a model.

Oklahoma seems to be going into Friday night's game against Temple with one player — wide receiver Jayden Gibson — who will be deemed "out." Coach Brent Venables said Wednesday that wide receiver Nic Anderson will not play, but that is believed to be precautionary.

SEC Media Relations contributed to this report.

John E. Hoover

