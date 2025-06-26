Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
In an otherwise forgettable season, Oklahoma’s game against Alabama was a classic.
The Sooners, on the verge of bowl ineligibility, beat the No. 7 Crimson Tide 24-3 in Norman to win their sixth game of the year. OU intercepted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe three times en route to the blowout win.
Much has changed on both sides, as the Sooners will battle the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15.
Here’s what to know about Alabama:
2024 recap
Alabama played its first season under coach Kalen DeBoer last year, as Nick Saban retired following the 2023 season.
DeBoer’s tenure started exceptionally, with the Crimson Tide winning their first four games, including a 41-34 victory over No. 2 Georgia.
Things stalled for Alabama in the middle of the season, though.
Despite being 22.5-point favorites, the Crimson Tide fell to unranked Vanderbilt in Nashville for their first loss. Two weeks later, they lost to No. 11 Tennessee.
Alabama won its next three games — against LSU, Missouri and Mercer — to get to 8-2 and No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Then the Crimson Tide stumbled against Oklahoma, crushing their hopes of reaching the first-ever 12-team playoff.
Alabama finished the regular season with an Iron Bowl win over Auburn before falling 19-13 to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Key returners
RB Jam Miller (Sr.), WR Ryan Williams (So.), WR Germie Bernard (Sr.), LB Deontae Lawson (Sr.), DB Zabien Brown (So.), DB Bray Hubbard (Jr.), DL Tim Keenan III (Sr.), DL LT Overton (Sr.).
Notable transfer portal additions
WR Isaiah Horton (Miami), LB Nikhai Hill-Green (Colorado), CB Cameron Calhoun (Utah), DL Kelby Collins (Florida), OL Kam Dewberry (Texas A&M).
Strengths
Alabama’s pass defense was particularly strong last year, as the Crimson Tide finished third in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (182.2).
The Crimson Tide returns defensive linemen Keenan and Overton and linebacker Lawson, all of whom were integral in their pass rush last year. Alabama also landed Collins, a 4-star transfer d-lineman from Florida, in the portal to add depth to the unit.
They also bring back Brown and Hubbard, who were integral in their secondary. Altogether, the Crimson Tide’s defense combined for 17 interceptions, which was second in the conference.
Weaknesses
Alabama’s quarterback situation is more of a question mark than a true weakness.
Ty Simpson, a redshirt junior, will likely be the Crimson Tide’s starting signal caller. He has played sparingly in three years in Tuscaloosa, appearing in 10 games and throwing just 39 passes.
Though Simpson hasn’t played much at Alabama, he was a consensus 5-star prospect in high school.
It’s possible that Simpson follows the Crimson Tide quarterback lineage of Milroe, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts, but it’s hard to say definitively that he will, considering his lack of college experience thus far.
Backing him up will be Austin Mack, who appeared in one game last year, and true freshman Keelon Russell, who was the consensus No. 2 quarterback in the Class of 2025.
How do the Crimson Tide match up with OU?
Last year was a “down year” for the Crimson Tide, and they still finished 9-3 in the regular season and barely missed the College Football Playoff.
That goes to show that Alabama — at their best and worst — will always be a tough matchup.
Offense is the biggest area of uncertainty, particularly behind center. But with Williams, Bernard and Miller all back, they’ll have plenty of explosiveness.
Alabama’s pass defense will pose a tough matchup to OU quarterback John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State during the offseason. The Crimson Tide always have athletic defenses — this one will be both athletic and experienced.