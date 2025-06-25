Transfer Quarterback Backs out of Oklahoma Pledge, Commits to Big Ten School
Just over a month after committing to Oklahoma in the transfer portal, Gavin Frakes has decided to take his talents elsewhere.
Frakes, a quarterback who most recently played at Virginia, has signed with Northwestern, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
Frakes is an Oklahoma native, playing high school football at Norman North High School.
As a senior at NNHS, Frakes threw for 2,207 yards and 24 touchdowns, also rushing for 785 yards and eight touchdowns.
Frakes chose to begin his college career at New Mexico State over offers from Penn, Princeton, Yale and Houston Christian.
The quarterback saw game action early in his college career, starting five games for the Aggies as a true freshman in 2022. He appeared in 11 games that season, totalling 736 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 143 yards and two scores.
Frakes didn’t appear in any games in 2023, as current Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia started for the Aggies.
He transferred to Virginia after the season but didn’t appear in any games for the Cavaliers, entering the portal again in April.
A month later, Frakes announced that he would play for the Sooners. But his commitment was short-lived.
Frakes would have been one of five quarterbacks for the Sooners, along with presumed starter John Mateer — a Washington State transfer — Michael Hawkins Jr., Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer and true freshman Jett Niu.
Instead, Frakes will join a Northwestern squad that went 4-8 last year. The Wildcats have reached bowl eligibility just once in the last four years.
Frakes will compete for playing time at Northwestern with SMU transfer Preston Stone and junior quarterback Jack Lausch.