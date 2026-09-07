Oklahoma Adds Another Transfer Portal Piece to Defense, per Report

The Sooners are adding even more help for their 2026 defense.

Jaydon Southard, a linebacker who previously played at Stephen F. Austin, is set to transfer to Oklahoma, per a report from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Southard was one of eight plaintiffs who filed a petition to the Cleveland County District Court last week, hoping to obtain one more year of eligibility.

Ex-Stephen F. Austin star linebacker Jaydon Southard is also set to transfer to Oklahoma, sources tell me and @BrodyLusk247.



Southard, whom @GeorgeStoia had reported as a possibility for OU, is already enrolled in school and in Norman, per sources. Took part in NFL rookie camp… https://t.co/tGwmgbSzva pic.twitter.com/6Te6Dmomhi — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 7, 2026

Southard spent his last four years playing for the Lumberjacks, who compete at the NCAA Division I FCS level.

As a senior in 2025, Southard logged 124 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Southard, who appeared on nearly 800 defensive snaps, boasted a stellar 80 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade last year. He also recorded a team-best 90 run-defense grade.

That campaign marked a breakout for Southard, though he was also impactful in 2024. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker notched 38 tackles and a tackle for loss in 10 games as a junior.

Southard combined for 21 total tackles in 19 games over his first two years in Nacogdoches.

The transfer linebacker is now set to add depth to the Sooners’ linebacker corps, which includes stars Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke and Cole Sullivan. The position group, however, could use some added depth alongside backups James Nesta and Marcus James.

Southard is the fourth player from the transfer portal to pledge to Oklahoma in the last month, joining defensive linemen Danny Saili and Braxton Fely and cornerback D’Yoni Hill. All three of them were plaintiffs in the Cleveland County District Court petition.

Saili spent two seasons at Arkansas before transferring to OU in August. The defensive tackle appeared in the Sooners’ season opener against UTEP and even recorded a tackle in the 51-0 win.

Fely committed to Oklahoma last week after spending the first four years of his college career at Boise State. He was a two-time All-Mountain West Second Team pick during his time with the Broncos.

And earlier on Monday, OU earned a commitment from Hill, who previously played at Wisconsin, Miami and Marshall. Hill combined for 14 starts over the last two seasons at Wisconsin and Miami.

No. 10 Oklahoma will look to improve to 2-0 this week when the Sooners battle No. 16 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 1-0 following their controversial 13-12 win against Western Michigan last week.

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